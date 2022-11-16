A motherly feud, 'Squidgygate' and everything else The Crown left out of season 5.

Season 5 of The Crown was released earlier this month and brought in 1.1 million viewers on its release day.

While the Netflix show has been full of drama, there has been a lot The Crown has either skipped over... or completely left out.

From infamous scandals to fractured relationships and 'Squidgygate', here are seven things The Crown left out of Season 5.

The demise of Princess Diana's relationship with Dr Hasnat Khan.

Following Princess Di and Prince Charles' split, the royal famously dated Pakistani doctor, Hasnat Khan. The pair met at the Royal Brompton Hospital and dated from 1995 until 1997. He had been treating her friend, Oonagh Shanley-Toffolo.

The couple attempted to keep a private relationship - as seen in the episode titled: No Woman's Land. But due to her immense fame, it was impossible to keep it out of the papers.

Dr Hasnat Khan on Season 5 of The Crown. Image: Netflix.

Sadly, The Crown glazed over Diana and Dr Khan's breakup, surprising many considering the royal was reportedly devastated after their split.

In the episode "Apollo 13", the royal discusses her breakup with Dr Khan but failed to go into detail.

In The Diana Chronicles, author Tina Brown said that Diana had referred to Dr Khan as "the one," but the medical professional did not discuss their relationship publicly until 2008.

He told the Mail On Sunday that he and Diana had discussed marriage.

"She really enjoyed her time when she came here," he explained. "She also enjoyed the afternoon tea she had with my family. And I think she very much liked the Asian family's eccentric culture."

The surgeon also admitted during Diana's 2008 inquest that he'd had concerns about marrying the royal.

"I knew I would not be able to lead a normal life," Dr Khan explained in a statement at the time. "My main concern about us getting married was that my life would be hell because of who she was."

According to Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, Diana considered Dr Khan her "soulmate".

"This was the man she loved more than any other and it was a very deep, spiritual relationship," Burrell said during the inquest. "I witnessed it first hand and they were very much in love."

Princess Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd, allegedly disapproved of her relationship with Dr Hasnat Khan.

Not many members of Diana's own family are seen or even mentioned in The Crown except for her brother, Earl Charles Spencer.

The purposeful decision to exclude the family means all the various dramas involving Princess Di and her loved ones were excluded too.

This included the gossip surrounding the royal's fractured relationship with her mother.

According to reports, Frances' relationship with her daughter was rocky because she did not approve of Dr Khan being Muslim.

Paul Burrell claimed Frances called her daughter a "whore" and that "[Diana] was messing around with f***ing Muslim men".

Reports went on to claim Diana was not in contact with her mother before her death, but this story was not explored in The Crown.

We didn't hear about a famous scandal from 1992: Squidgygate.

While we got to learn about Tampongate in Season 5 of The Crown, we didn't get to hear about another famous scandal that involved Princess Diana and her close friend, James Gilbey.

James Gilbey, 1992. Image: Getty.

The Tampongate saga involved then-Prince Charles and his now-wife Camilla in which their private phone call was tapped into and leaked by a media publication. During the call, Charles told Camilla he'd "have to live inside" her underwear or, "God forbid," come back to life as a Tampax tampon.

But The Crown didn't discuss Squidgygate, which included Princess Diana and her close friend James. Their intimate chats were transcribed and leaked by The Sun.

During the 23-minute call, James referred to Diana by the nickname "Squidgy" and she compared her marriage to that of a character in the British soap opera Eastenders.

The royal also revealed she might be pregnant and also spoke about her and Charles' disintegrating marriage.

Prince Edward was noticeably absent.

We didn't see much of Prince Edward during Season 5 of The Crown, despite the fact he'd been a prominent figure in Season 4.

It is possible the show's writers could be waiting to show his 1999 wedding to Sophie Rhys-Jones in Season 6, but so far we've only seen him a few times.

Prince Andrew in The Crown Season 5. Image: Netflix.

A prank call for Queen Elizabeth.

Back in 1995, Queen Elizabeth fell victim to an elaborate hoax pulled off by a Canadian radio station.

The royal spent a total of seven minutes on the phone with radio DJ Pierre Brassard, who was posing as Canada's then-Prime Minister, Jean Chretien.

The Queen discussed the royal family's Halloween plans and getting involved in Quebec's referendum from the country. The pair even spoke in both English and French.

"We think it's annoying,″ a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said of the prank. "We think it's irritating. We think it's a waste of the queen's time."

The radio presenter told BBC Radio 4 that he had no regrets about his "funny" prank call with Queen Elizabeth.

"She is very funny," the impressionist said. "That kind of conversation is a good thing because we see the human side of the person."

Interestingly enough, The Crown chose not to include the prank call.

We didn't see Princess Anne’s wedding to Timothy Laurence.

Unfortunately, Princess Anne's relationship with her now-husband Timothy Laurence was barely shown, despite it being tabloid fodder from 1989 onwards.

Season 5 of The Crown did not show her separation from Mark Phillips in 1992, nor the fallout of their divorce either.

We did see one scene though where Anne informed the queen she'd be marrying Timothy in December 1992.

Princess Anne in The Crown Season 5. Image: Netflix.

We didn't watch Dodi Fayed’s first marriage to Susanne Gregard.

Dodi Fayed was the playboy son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed. He tragically died in the car crash with Princess Diana in August 1997.

While the couple had a brief romance that began just a month before their deaths, Dodi was married once before.

Dodi Fayed on Season 5 of The Crown. Image: Netflix.

Dodi was married to actor Susanne Gregard from 1986 to 1987. His engagement to model Kelly Fisher is mentioned though, in the season finale.

The season shows almost no interaction between Dodi and Diana except for their meeting at a polo competition in 1996.

