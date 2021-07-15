"The holy grail." A guide to what serums you need in your routine. And why.

Hot on the heels of our serum cheat-sheet (let’s be honest, the boring sciency bit) comes the fun stuff!

The serums: What you need, and why.

Broken down into categories for your convenience, there are plenty of options to suit your budget, your skin type and any specific skin concerns.

Let’s get this show on the road.

VITAMIN A

The holy grail for anti-ageing, vitamin A encourages cell turnover and stimulates fibroblasts, which are responsible for the production of collagen. It can be used to prevent and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, treat acne, normalise pigmentation and promote and maintain a healthy dermis.

You probs wanna bathe in the stuff round about now - but don’t. As someone who has burnt their barrier straight off with retinoids, read the labels and go easy.

Image: Supplied.