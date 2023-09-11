'I'm convinced your favourite type of pasta tells me all I need to know about you.'

It seems the internet has developed a new fixation.

It's about pasta — specifically pasta types and what it has to do with the people we know, the people we are and the people we date.

Sound confusing? Allow me to explain. In great detail.

You see, when content creator Hannah Davenport shared her thoughts on pasta shapes and how our favourite type of pasta correlates directly to the type of person we are, the entire world leaned in.

Now, 2.5 million views and three videos later, we've decided we're going to take everything she says as fact. (And those of us that are single are making 'what's your fave pasta? our go-to dating app question.)

Here's what your pasta shape tells the world about you (and... literally everyone you know).

Penne.

Apparently there's not much going on in the old noggin' if this is your favourite pasta shape. (Love penne. Can relate.)

"You're lazy, or because you've got so much going on in your life, you don't want to think about [the pasta you eat]," Davenport declares.

"You got the good squish going on with the fork like that. Just keeping it real, straight to it. No bulls**t with you."

No BS? I can live with that.

Spiral (fusilli).

It's a classic shape, sure, but are you really going to settle like that?

The reality is, there are better pasta shapes out there – ones that taste better, have a nicer texture and just, well, look little more, er, grown-up.

(In case you're wondering, I happen to love spiral pasta, personally.)

But according to Davenport, people who pick the ol' spiral pasta shape just aren't putting a lot of thought into their bowls.

"You probably just picked it up [at the supermarket]," she says in her video. "[It's] giving university energy.

"'I'm just making tomato pasta because it is as far as my brain can possibly stretch for tonight's dinner'. [You probably] come home at god knows what time in the morning and just need sustenance... You're fun."

Bow (farfalle).

You keep it basic, but that doesn't mean it's not classic.

If the bow pasta is your favourite, then buddy have I got some news for you.

You're about the vibes. As Davenport puts it, you enjoy the process. You're all about sustenance.

"You enjoy putting that pasta in a little cute bowl and putting some olives in it or whatever you put in it with a nice little server and you bring it wrapped in a little cloth and you go [to a potluck and say], 'Here is my dish," she says.

"And you act so humble about it, but you know inside that you're real proud about your dish because it looks fantastic."

Dinosaur.

You're an absolute cutie pie, there is no doubt about that.

Everyone who knows you loves you and if you're dating someone who adores this shape then you're going to be in for a very – how do I put this? – social life.

"Actual legend. Living, breathing, walking, laughing, jumping, skipping legend," Davenport says.

"I would 100 per cent hang out with you. You'd be so much fun. You'd be very, very all over the place and it would be hectic and insane. But I would love every minute of it."

Spaghetti

A superb choice. There's not much to say. You've got it going on.

You're just a great person, basically, and as Davenport says, you should probably stay away from... other pasta types?

"Go away. Get away from me. You know what's up. You know what's going on," she says. "I have so much respect for you. I could never be this level of superb. I could never quite get to the peak that you're living on.

'You absolutely smashed in the game. You're always one step ahead of it. You know what the people want. You know what you want."

Rigatoni.

You might just be at the peak of life.

It looks good at a dinner party.

It tastes good no matter how you eat it.

Like you, rigatoni performs well under pressure.

You understand the value of a dollar and make it last as long as possible. Rigatoni might just be the most superior pasta shape that's ever existed. Just like you. Well done.

Gnocchi.

We've reached the pinnacle of pasta and, as such, the most Type A person you've ever met.

To make a good gnocchi, one must invest time. Energy. Sure, you could go to the store and buy a packet of some freshly made, but where's the fun in that? If you're eating gnocchi, I'm assuming you've made it from scratch and while I can't relate, I applaud you.

Like you, gnocchi signals finesse. A little bit of effort. But you're worth all the time in the world, my friend, because you might just be the best pasta person that ever lived.

Well, there you have it. Exactly what your favourite pasta shape says about you and the people you love or date.

We hope we've helped you.

