The Motherish Confessions: What do you do after the kids go to bed?

Here’s where we post anonymous videos in which we share secrets from The Motherish staff, along with any submitted by you. The topic for each video can be anything; life, love, eating, snooping. Nothing is off limits, and no-one is revealed.

As a parent, you’re woken up at the crack of dawn by noisy kids and a go-get-everyone-out-the-door-as-fast-as-possible start to your day.

After you get your kids to the places they need to be, it’s time to fill your day with all the other jobs and errands and commitments you have to fulfill in your own life.

So by the time you have your children tucked up in bed, we know there’s guilty (or not so guilty) pleasures you enjoy.

Here’s some of ours:



What are yours?

Missed last week’s The Motherish Confessions? Watch: Your biggest wedding regret.

Get your confession in our Motherish Confessions next week; When did you know it was time to ask for a divorce? Comment below or email us info@themotherish.com.