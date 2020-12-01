1. Matt Agnew has pulled a Richie Strahan and looks like a completely different human these days.

It's been over a year since we watched Matt Agnew walk away from The Bachelor mansion with Chelsie McLeod.

Cut to 2020 and a lot has changed since (pandemic aside).

Not only have Matt and Chelsie gone their separate ways but Matt straight up looks like a completely different person now.

In a photo published by news.com.au, the once clean shaven astrophysicist is looking noticeably... scruffy.

Matt's new look comes after a close friend of Chelsie told the So Dramatic! podcast that he was "mean" to her.

"The astrophysicist was a real prick to her and yelled at her, and he was mean to her," they told host Megan Pustetto.

The friend also calmed that Chelsie is now with model Ricki Dehaan, who she's been rumoured to be dating.

"Ricki treats her really well."

It look like there's been some big changes all round.

2. Kourtney Kardashian and that dude from The Undoing are having a big old flirt on Instagram RN.

Well, this is something we certainly weren't expecting.