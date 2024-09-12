For the best part of three decades, music legend Dave Grohl has been amassing an adoring fan base thanks to his down-to-earth vibe, kindness and humility. Despite a pedigree that includes two of, undoubtedly, the biggest bands in history, he's managed to do it all with the energy of rock 'n' roll's most beloved golden retriever.

Until now. Yesterday, the 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman made a public announcement that saw his house of cards come crumbling down.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he wrote in the post. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

He added: "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together. Dave."

The confessional post was the first thing I saw when I woke up, and like so many others it left me a little rattled.

My initial: "No! Not Dave Grohl! This must be a joke, he's a family man" reaction soon settled into an uneasy ick as I digested the casual tone with which this huge admission had been delivered.

I'm not a Dave Grohl superfan by any means. I tried to read his biography and failed, but I've always liked his persona in interviews and, as a Gen X'er, Nirvana songs still give me a visceral reaction tied to teen angst, I suppose. However, this confession felt nothing like the man who was just as enthused to talk about his wife and kids in interviews as he was when he was talking about music.