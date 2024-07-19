There's a reason you're feeling off in the middle of the year.

If you had a dollar for every conversation you’ve had about how! insanely! cold! it is right now in Australia, you’d probably be rich enough to escape to sunny Europe.

It’s true. Aussie winter this year is tough, especially as freezing air from Antarctica is hanging around and causing what the weather bureau has termed a 'polar blast'. In fact, temperatures are reportedly eight degrees below average for this time of year.

But if you’re not one of the fortunate Aussies currently lying on a beach on the coast of Italy and instead, you’re hibernating in the dark at home feeling sadder than usual, you’re not alone.

In an episode of The Quicky podcast, Claire Murphy explained that you might just be going through a bout of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), or as we most commonly refer to it… seasonal depression.

Is seasonal depression a thing?

In short, yes, seasonal depression is a thing and it’s totally valid for you to feel extremely down when the weather transitions from warm to cold.

"It has been proposed that the shortage of environmental light has to do with a developmental disorder depending on the daily hours of sunlight," explained psychiatrist and researcher at the University of Tasmania Dr Adriana Nevarez-Flores, on The Quicky podcast.

While Dr Nevarez-Flores noted that more research is needed around seasonal depression, she highlighted that it’s something that needs to be taken a lot more seriously.

"It is considered particularly under-recognised because sometimes in winter people just feel sad and they don’t pay attention to this," she added. "Maybe they are accustomed to the symptoms. It seems like it’s not taken seriously and is under-recognised… but definitely it is a depressive disorder that needs to be treated as such."

When Murphy interviewed several people about seasonal depression, it only highlighted just how real this situation was.

"I'm definitely a person who gets seasonal depression," one interviewee said. "I get it every single year. I think it's because of the cold weather and the getting dark sooner. It makes me feel like I don't have enough time in the day."

Another person added: "I do go to bed at like 8pm because I go ‘what's the point?’ and I just go to bed…counting down the days till daylight savings."

Who is most affected by seasonal depression?

While seasonal depression is definitely not uncommon, some groups of people are more susceptible to this disorder.

"We consider that people at least maybe in the northern hemisphere or in the southern, where basically there is a shortage in sunlight, particularly in winter," Dr Nevarez-Flores noted.

But what’s most interesting is what Dr Nevarez-Flores mentioned next…

"It is known that the syndrome is most common in women," she said.

Yes, really.

This was brought forth in a 2018 study conducted by the University of Glasgow where researchers conducted a cross-sectional analysis of more than 150,000 adults. The team looked at the depressive symptoms of the participants during each season and monitored their symptoms of low mood, tiredness, tenseness and the inability to feel pleasure. The team also analysed the link between symptoms of depression, the length of days and the average outdoor temperatures.

What the researchers revealed was that only women experienced seasonal variations in symptoms of depression, tiredness and the inability to feel pleasure, with these symptoms peaking in the winter months.

Of course, this is only a representation of a small number of people and regardless of your sex or gender, symptoms of seasonal depression shouldn’t be brushed off.

What are the symptoms of seasonal depression?

Think you might have seasonal affective disorder? Dr Nevarez-Flores pointed out the main symptoms to look out for.

"People feel depressed most of the day, nearly every day," she explained. "People will have diminished interest or pleasure in the things they are doing."

Then, other symptoms follow.

"They have excessive sleepiness, they have an increased appetite, particularly craving for carbohydrates so there may be weight gain."

It’s important to note that for it to be classified as a seasonal disorder, Dr Nevarez-Flores explained that the symptoms should be present for at least two weeks every single day, and for this to occur at least two years in a row.

What is the most common treatment for seasonal depression?

Booking a one-way ticket somewhere sunny would probably solve your woes… although your wallet or annual leave probably won’t agree.

Sure, you’ll need to stick it out a few more months until the weather warms up but there are a few things you can do to combat your feelings of sadness in the meantime.

The first and most common is light therapy, which refers to sitting a few metres from a special light box so you’re exposed to bright light within the first hour of waking up each day. This mimics natural outdoor light and may alter the brain chemicals linked to mood.

Psychotherapy (talk therapy) is another avenue and is recommended as the first line of treatment in Australia, according to Dr Nevarez-Flores.

"It should be treated as usual depression."

If symptoms are severe, antidepressants can be beneficial. However, be sure to prioritise lifestyle factors like exercise, sleep and diet before opting for medication. While it might feel tough now, remember that this weather won’t be around for long and summer is just around the corner. You’ve got this.

If you or someone you know is experiencing seasonal affective disorder, seek help from your healthcare provider or a mental health professional.

If you need someone to talk to, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

