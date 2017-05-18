News
Everything you need to know about ParentsNext, the program promising to upskill teen mums.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says a new training program aimed at increasing employment among welfare-dependant parents has been successfully trialled ahead of its national rollout.

From July 2018, parents living in struggling regions and receiving welfare payments will be given intensive one-on-one training, education, parenting courses and guidance to help them get a job as part of the $263 million ParentsNext program.

In Brisbane on Thursday, Mr Turnbull said the program would help society’s most vulnerable and that the best form of welfare was a job.

“The ParentsNext program has been successful,” he told reporters.

“It is a good example of the way in which our social services programs target areas of greatest need and greatest vulnerability and greatest opportunity to get people, young people in this case, young parents into work.

"The objective of all of these programs for working age people is to get them job ready and into a job. That is our commitment."

Details about the plan to get young parents into work through additional government support is set to be announced by the Prime Minister during a visit to Rockhampton - one of the areas where the programs was trialled - on Thursday.

Listen: Anne-Marie Slaughter says 12 months of Maternity leave will cause irreparable damage to your career, do you agree? (post continues after audio...)

Compulsory participation will be required for eligible parents receiving parenting payments and living in Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Toowoomba.

The program will also provide funds to help disadvantaged parents pay for items that would help them gain employment but which they can't afford, such a licences and uniforms.

Do you agree with the Prime Minister, will Parents Next help young parents on welfare in gaining employment?

