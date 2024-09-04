It's time to discuss Nightbitch, the movie where Amy Adams turns into a dog.

The world is divided into cat people and dog people. For those wondering, Amy Adams has made her affiliations known in her new movie, Nightbitch. In the film, the Golden Globe winner is a dog woman, like literally.

The horror-comedy will see Adams play a woman who gave up her career to become a mother and then she, umm… starts to transform into a dog.

"I'm never going to be smart, happy or thin ever again," Adams' character bemoans in the trailer. "Oh, and I'm pretty sure I'm turning into a dog."

Okay, I'm obsessed. This movie sounds truly paw-fect.

The film, which was written and directed by Marielle Heller, has dropped its first trailer ahead of the Nightbitch world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival later this month.

Check out the unhinged trailer for Nightbitch. Post continues after video.

This trailer is really, something!! Between Adams chowing down on dog food and her literally running on all fours, this is something I will be processing for a long time.

Alongside Adams as the titular 'nightbitch', the film stars Scoot McNairy, Zoë Chao and Mary Holland.

Fans of the book will be well-versed in this offbeat story but for newcomers to Nightbitch, we've rounded up everything you need to know.

What book is Nightbitch based on?

The movie is an adaption of the 2021 debut novel Nightbitch by American writer Rachel Yoder, which was a magical realism fictional story about a stay-at-home mother who routinely transforms into a dog.

The novel received critical praise: it was named one of the books of the year by Esquire and Vulture, and was a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award for a Debut Novel.

Image: Amazon.

What is Nightbitch about?

Just like the book, the movie will revolve around Amy Adams' unnamed suburban housewife, who Yoder simply refers to as 'Mother' in the novel, a commentary on the loss of identity women grapple with after motherhood.

Mother gave up her career aspirations as a visual artist to become a stay-at-home mum, which involves a never-ending cycle of making her toddler his daily meals, taking him to the playground before reading his bedtime story. All the while, her husband (Scoot McNairy) travels constantly for work which leaves her solely responsible for their son.

But just when you thought this was another story about the mental load women are forced to carry as parents, the story takes a rather far-fetched turn.

Mother begins to notice changes in her body: hair starts to grow all over her body, extra nipples appear on her stomach and she craves raw meat. The character's transformation into a canine acts as a metaphor for the mental and bodily changes that can come from motherhood and perimenopause.

Nightbitch covers some lesser spoken-about issues, like the loneliness and loss of identity that can spring from motherhood, but also, this movie is going to be a little nuts.

'I am dogbitch, hear me roar!!' Image: Searchlight Pictures.

How can I watch Nightbitch?

Nightbitch will have its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7, 2024.

The film's theatrical release in the US is scheduled for December 6, 2024 with an Australian release date expected to follow.

Will I rush to see this movie the second it drops? I Shih Tzu you not, I'll be there.

Feature image: Searchlight Pictures.