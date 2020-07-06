Here's the deal with 'Dolphin Skin', the new makeup trend you're seeing all over Instagram.

In case you didn't notice: glowy, dewy skin is always in fashion (not just in summer.)

It not only makes our skin look healthy and awake, but creates a luminous finish that's just so damn pretty.

And now, there's a new makeup trend all over Instagram that takes glowing complexions to the next level.

How to create the perfect no-black smokey eye to go with your dewy skin. Post continues below.

The look is 'Dolphin Skin' and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. The technique aims to leave your skin almost wet-looking, without appearing oily - think that glistening, fresh-out-of-the ocean skin.

Instead of just adding highlighter to create a lit from within glow, you use illuminating blush and bronzer too, leaving the entire face looking warm, ultra-dewy and as smooth as, well, a dolphin.

The term was coined by US celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips (her client list includes Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and JLo) and she suggests the best way to achieve the look is to layer your illuminating products. She's particularly a fan of cult brand Iconic London's shimmery range.

"Use Iconic London's Prep-Set-Glow and Illuminator for a fresh, glowy look that won’t budge," Mary told Glamour UK.

She then suggests using their Sheer Blush to add a "sheer gloss of colour to the cheekbone, to add to the dewy wet glow."

But if you don't own these specific products, don't stress. It's likely you've got a few things in your arsenal that will do the trick.

To achieve the look, you can start off by applying your moisturiser and oil (anything that will leave the skin extra hydrated). Then apply any products that have shimmer in the pigment - whether that be your tinted moisturiser, blush or bronzer.



You'll also want to add a swipe of liquid highlighter to the parts of your face that catch the light, like above your cheekbones, under your eyebrows and on your cupid's bow.

Then finish with an ultra-glossy lip. Boom.

Feature image: Instagram/@iconic.london

