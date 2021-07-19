"It feels performative": Influencers, fake flaws, and the rise of curated imperfection.

“Bodies that look like this, also look like this.”

If you have a TikTok account, you’ve likely seen this viral trend. It sees people - overwhelmingly women - posing in an 'idealistic' stance before slouching or showing belly rolls in a second shot, to remind viewers that bodies that appear to be 'perfect' on social media can also be 'imperfect'.

The videos are typically accompanied by captions that tell viewers to not compare themselves to the highly edited and enhanced feeds that fill social media.

It was TikTok user Dana Patterson who stopped my thumb from scrolling when she called this trend ‘curated imperfection’.

She defines the term as "showing off your socially acceptable and also profitable imperfections to try to seem relatable… It literally looks the same in each pose."

In other words, ‘curated imperfection’ is when social media users - typically influencers - carefully handpick certain ‘flaws’ that don’t accurately reflect reality.

Returning to the ‘bodies that look like this’ trend, the ostensible aim was to stop people from comparing their bodies to others. But that would be like asking us to stop eating chocolate: impossible.

“People have this innate drive to determine where they stand to others on different aspects of their lives,” Dr Fardouly explains. “A lot of people argue that comparisons are automatic and sometimes not conscious - especially when it comes to appearance, it's hard to avoid.”

Plus, we often compare the worst parts of ourselves to the best parts of someone else.

“Our research suggests that most of the time young women think that others look more attractive than them. These are called ‘upward comparisons’,” Dr Fardouly continues.

“The fact that people are making a disproportionate amount of upward comparisons suggests that a lot of images don't reflect reality on social media.”

The impact of the idealised images on social media can be unpleasant, too - just like when we all used to gape at the Victoria’s Secret show and then looked down at our touching thighs and sighed. Only, this is constant and it’s hard to turn it off.

“Curated and idealised images tend to make women feel bad about their bodies. They can put you in a negative mood and motivate you to engage in unhealthy diet and exercise behaviours,” Dr Fardouly explains.

So what is the way forward?

“It is important, and researchers have argued for a while, that we see more varied and realistic versions of people's appearances on social media. We don't just want edited and ideal images."

Essentially - and it might sound revolutionary - we all just need to post photos of the way we *actually* look. The challenge is in feeling comfortable to do so.

