Co-washing is the surprising tip that'll replace your shampoo. And it's perfect for curly hair.

For as long as we can remember, we've been taught to wash our hair with shampoo and conditioner. Shampoo to clean, followed by a conditioner to hydrate. And never, ever, skip the shampoo.

However, a new(ish) technique, favoured by those with naturally curly hair, insists otherwise. Maeva Heim, the founder of Bread Beauty Supply, spoke to Mamamia's daily beauty podcast, You Beauty, to discuss everything you need to know about co-washing, and we took notes.

Read on as we delve into the technique and debunk whether you should ditch shampoo altogether.

What exactly is co-washing?

"In its simplest terms, co-washing is washing your hair with conditioner. So, the co in co-washing stands for conditioner," Maeva shared.

Otherwise known as "no-poo" (no shampoo) the technique cleanses the scalp like a shampoo does, without stripping moisture. The aim is to help your hair keep its body, bounce and definition, whilst also making it softer and easier to manage.

What hair types benefit from co-washing?

Most typically, co-washing benefits curly or textured hair types. As both are more prone to dryness (because the sebum our scalp produces struggles to run down curly hair as easily as it does with straight hair), co-washing is a great way to clean the hair while maintaining moisture.

"People are turning to co-washing because it's not as harsh as using shampoo," Maeva said. "And people with curly or afro-textured [hair] turn to co-washing because it's not going to dry their hair out."

However, the technique isn't limited to those hair types.

"Co-washing can be tried by all," Maeva said, before explaining that those with oily hair might actually benefit from co-washing too.