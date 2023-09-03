'Fyre Festival 2.0': Why everyone is talking about Burning Man 2023.

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada's Black Rock Desert to create a city. And nine days later, that city disappears.

Burning Man recently returned for 2023.

The nine-day event, which is supposed to wrap on Monday US time, sees celebrities, regular 'Burners' and first-timers descend to the desert to celebrate art, creativity and free expression.

But this year, more than 70,000 attendees have been left stranded on the festival grounds after heavy rain.

Organisers have had to close the only road in and out of the festival, while attendees have been told to stay put and conserve food, water and other supplies.

Celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock managed to leave the event, grabbing a ride from fellow festivalgoers, after walking 10 kilometres in the mud.

"I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out because I have a show tonight and didn't want to let ya'll down," Diplo wrote on social media.

Unlike festivals you attend where everything is provided for you, volunteers build, run and remove all traces of the week's festivities.

Burners have access to an ice store, portable toilets, medical and emergency services, sanitation station and fuel supply, but the rest is up to them.

They themselves provide concerts, theatre, bars, art exhibitions, group meals, drum circles and even sex clubs on the grounds known as the Playa.

Cars aren't allowed to drive on the Playa unless authorised by the city, and there can be no fires directly on the ground as they will leave burn marks and defy one of Burning Man's core principles: "leave no trace".

How much does Burning Man cost?

After attending the festival in 2022, Australian TikToker @marierekowski shared exactly how much the event cost her coming from Brisbane.

In a video, she explained that her flights cost $2200 return, their RV cost $3000 (including an extra $1000 for necessary cleaning after Burning Man), and the ticket itself cost $1000.

As tickets sell out fast, most people source them from attendees who can no longer go, making them more expensive.

Her bike — her mode of transport for the week — cost $250, and groceries were $350.

How is it different to other festivals?

As stated on the Burning Man website: "Burning Man is not a festival!"

"It’s a city wherein almost everything that happens is created entirely by its citizens, who are active participants in the experience."

One of the biggest differences to mainstream festivals is that there is no money on the Playa. One of the principles of Burning Man is gifting, and everyone brings a gift for the Playa when they come.

According to festival founder Larry Harvey, "Burning Man is like a big family picnic. Would you sell things to one another at a family picnic? No, you'd share things."

It's not a barter system; you just share without the expectation of reciprocation.

For example, @findjules on TikTok said her camp site provided "iced coffee with booze" while other camps provide "five course meals, entire performances, workshops, classes, you name it."

"You're on survival mode, in all the good and the bad ways," she said.

You also have to bring everything you might need for those nine days.

That means litres of water per day, food for the entire week, alcohol, toiletries, all your outfits for when it's hot during the day and cold at night, and things to protect you from the dust - goggles, scarves, dust masks and boots.

And make sure to keep your boots on outside at all times. TikToker @biancacp_ got chemical burns on her feet when she didn't.

