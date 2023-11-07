The world’s biggest reality TV event just took place and everyone ignored the most crucial story.

Whether you like it or not, you've probably caught sight of BravoCon 2023 content over the past few days.

The annual conference brings together every notable Bravo celebrity (or Bravolebrity) to converge on Las Vegas for three days of panels, premieres, exhibits, announcements, meet-and-greets, and of course, drama.

And this year, given just how many Bravo controversies have gone down in recent months, BravoCon was bigger than ever.

Here are the biggest BravoCon 2023 reveals.

Vanderpump Rules drama was everywhere.

For a year that birthed Bravo's biggest cheating scandal Scandoval, it's unsurprising that Vanderpump Rules drama dominated the three-day event.

Lisa Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly about Raquel Leviss’ decision to not return to the show after her affair with Tom Sandoval came to light.

“I think she should’ve come back and spoken to me,” Lisa said. "And I would’ve liked to have seen the growth.”

Sandoval did remain on the show and when he appeared on the Pump Rules panel, he was booed by the crowd.

“I’d rather stand here and face it. I don’t know what you do," he told moderator Karamo Brown.

In a surprise gesture, his co-star (and nemesis) Lala Kent jumped in to defend Sandoval. “In a weird, weird way, I don’t care if you f–king boo me,” Lala told the crowd.

“With everyone really hating on Tom, he still went out, he still performed shows. Life went on. … If I were in his position, I’d tell y’all to go f–k off.”

Lovely.

Sandoval went on to spill some tea about his infamous lightning bolt necklace, which became a symbol of his affair with Raquel, who bought a matching pendant during their secret seven-month romance.

“That necklace is gone,” Tom confirmed to E! News, adding that her ex-girlfriend “Ariana [Madix] ripped it off” his neck.

Ariana shared there was still no love lost between the exes, telling E! News that Tom had bad-mouthed her during the event.

“He came on this press line and called me ‘stank face’ right after,” Ariana claimed. “So I don’t think he was planning to [give me an apology].”

Ariana Madix at BravoCon 2023. Image: Getty.

Two Summer House exes came face-to-face.

Vanderpump spin-off Summer House also contributed to some big BravoCon drama with the reunion of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, who broke up in September, just three months before their wedding.

Carl took the chance to refute Lindsay's version of what happened, as she previously claimed she was blindsided by the break-up which Carl arranged to be recorded for Summer House.

“I firmly don’t believe she was blindsided because we’ve had these conversations," he told PEOPLE.

“I did not call production to set her up. I don’t decide what is being filmed for Summer House. I really don’t. I just respond to what’s being requested.”

There was plenty of Real Housewives drama.

Another notable moment was Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills discussing her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky which she is finally classified as a "divorce".

“Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person,” she told TooFab.

In another panel, Kyle burst into tears when talking about the tense relationship. "We’re just trying to figure it out. We know that we love each other,” she told moderator Zuri Hall.

Kyle Richards at BravoCon 2023. Image: Getty.

As Kyle got teary-eyed, supportive fans started to chant her name.

On to another Housewives series, Andy Cohen didn't confirm nor deny a rumour that Jenna Lyons would be leaving The Real Housewives Of New York City after just one season.

“There is a narrative in the press, but we haven’t had any serious conversations,” he told Hollywood Life.

“I hope she does stay.”

Everyone wants to bang Captain Jason.

The most talked about moment of the whole conference was the hysteria that Australia's own Captain Jason Chambers inspired, the breakout star of Below Deck Down Under.

Rumours ran rampant of a mutual crush between Jason and Vanderpump's Lala Kent, with Below Deck's Aesha Scott playing matchmaker. But multiple women expressed interest in Jason, including Summer House's Lindsay and RHONY star Brynn Whitfield.

Aesha Scott and Jason Chambers at BravoCon 2023. Image: Getty.

In the end, Jason apparently got his smooch on with The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Brooks. "I've already gotten in a little bit of trouble last night," Caroline told E! News. "He kissed me. I guess I got lucky."

The Bravo story no one wants to talk about.

Amid the gossip and drama unfolding, the news cycle quickly shifted away from another Bravo story that started circulating last week, which was far less positive about the reality network.

A bombshell article published in Vanity Fair detailed the negative experiences a host of housewives had while working at Bravo, including statements from Bethenny Frankel, who appeared on eight seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Listen to The Spill hosts discuss BravoCon and the controversy the convention doesn't want to talk about.





Frankel has been vocal throughout 2023 about her gripes working for Bravo which she dubbed 'the reality reckoning', with the former housewife demanding a union for reality television stars, along with calling out her problematic treatment in the past.

The Vanity Fair story featured allegations from former RHONYC star Leah McSweeney, who claimed producers encouraged her to drink despite her history of alcohol addiction. Bravo has refuted Leah's claims, replying to her allegations that “production spent endless amounts of time accommodating her.”

The most egregious allegations involved an ex-housewife and current Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy star, Ramona Singer. Another RHONYC housewife and the show’s first Black cast member, Eboni K. Williams, accused Ramona of saying the N-word during the filming of season 14.

Eboni K. Williams at the Safe Horizon 27th Annual Champion Celebration. Image: Getty.

Williams also claimed that after an argument, Singer reportedly said in Eboni's absence “This is why we don’t need Black people on the show … This is going to ruin our show," which was a comment Ramona has denied saying.

Eboni claims she attempted to quit the show, but she alleged that producers told her, “Listen, what you’re giving us is exactly what we want. If we wanted a different Black woman, we know how to get them.”

In response, Bravo production denied Williams tried to quit.

Ramona was reportedly dropped from BravoCon for the Vanity Fair claims, along with a following controversy where she texted a Page Six reporter to deny the story by reusing the racial slur.

Despite the controversy, BravoCon went on with minimal acknowledgment of the Vanity Fair story, or Bethenny's ongoing 'reality reckoning' campaign.

On the first day of BravoCon, Housewives reunion host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, was asked about the negative press Bethenny has attracted for Bravo this year with her 'reality reckoning'.

“Can’t we talk about something fun?” he shrugged off.

“My thoughts are, as you can see here, Bravo and the shows on Bravo bring people so much joy and so much happiness — which is why we are all here, to have fun. That’s the place that I’m at.”

Feature image: Getty/Bravo.