There are two types of friends you'd go to for advice. One of them should be avoided.

Hypothetically speaking, say you had some spicy news about yourself…maybe you hooked up with your problematic ex-boyfriend, maybe you've gone behind your colleagues back at work to get ahead, maybe you had six espresso martinis over the weekend when your doctor specifically told you to slow down?

There are two types of people you would approach with contentious stories like the ones above and these two types would say very different things.

Let me lay it out for you.

The affirmation friend.

Let's start with the first type — the affirmation friend.

The affirmation friend is probably the friend you're most likely to go to when you're doing something that you probably shouldn't be doing. They're the type of friend who will validate your feelings and choices no matter what.

The affirmation friend might say things like, "It's fine that you hooked up with him, everyone does it every now and then" or "you need to do what's best for you at work, don't worry about anyone else" or "six espresso martinis is nothing! You're totally fine, that doctor has no idea what they're talking about."

The reason why you're most likely to go to your affirmation friend for "advice" is because they're not really giving you advice, they're just telling you what you want to hear. And honestly, sometimes that's all you need.

You're an adult so you probably know that what you're doing isn't the best idea and you just need someone to put your mind at ease and tell you that it's completely fine.