'My daughter identifies as an animal. This is what I want you to know.'

When Emma*'s daughter told her she identified as an animal, the mum was understandably surprised.

"I wondered if it was just a passing fad — something she had seen on social media and connected with," she told Mamamia.

But it was more than that. Emma's daughter explained to her mum that she's a Therian — and she's just one of a growing number of children identifying this way.

If you haven't heard the term Therian, you're not the only one. Therians are a community of people who identify as a non-human animals, either spiritually or psychologically.

And while you might be thinking, "Oh yep, I've heard of them — Furries' — no, you haven't. Because they are two different things.

While Furries have a strong interest in fictional animal characters with human traits and often dress up as animals as an outlet for creativity, fandom, and social expression, Therians view their animal identity (also known as their 'Theriotype') as part of their self-identity.

"Furries don't identify as an animal, they are people who dress up like animals with human characteristics," a Therian member of the Mamamia community commented.

"Therians identify as an animal/s spiritually and/or mentally."

Watch Therian Amber as her cat 'Theriotype'. Post continues after video.

Therians don't typically choose which animal (or Theriotype) they identify with. It usually comes through introspection, dreams, or just a strong sense of connection to a particular animal and their characteristics. For example, a Therian who identifies as a wolf may feel strong instincts of loyalty, protectiveness, and a deep connection to nature.

There seems to have been an increase in Therianthropy (or perhaps simply an increased awareness), particularly on social media and in schools — meaning more parents like Emma are navigating this identity expression with their children. Which, according to Carly Dober, Director, Australian Association of Psychologists, is totally normal.

"Childhood is all about identity formation," the psychologist told Mamamia. "Children might be curious when they come across the term 'Therian' about what it means, and might try this identity on for size.

"The internet allows for subcultures to be shared more widely, and this in part could influence the uptake in Therian lifestyle," Dober explained. "Children might also be exposed to other children who identify as Therians which can influence them to try this lifestyle out."

When Emma's daughter told her mum she identifies as a Therian, Emma said, "Even though it was all a bit unknown and strange to me, [I] responded gently and understandingly."

Her daughter "broke down in tears" during the conversation, she added.

"I think she had been keeping it to herself for a little while and was worried what my reaction would be."

Since the conversation, Emma has witnessed "mostly positive outcomes" of supporting her daughter's Therian identity.

"I was worried it was somehow a mental 'problem' or a reaction to some other issue in her life," she said. "But as I have watched it unfold I see it brings her great joy and also comfort, and it's an outlet for her too — so I am much less concerned. I keep a watchful eye in case this changes."

And as Dober explained, identifying as a Therian is not a sign of a 'problem'.

"Generally speaking, exploring identifying as a Therian is healthy and normal," she said. "Children can have a rich, well-adjusted and socially expansive life as a Therian."

Emma does what she can to support her daughter, such as helping her source materials for animal masks.

"She has delved into the creative world of mask-making and she is incredibly talented. She also gets plenty of outdoor time and exercise… The various activities she does seem to be soothing for her and good for the soul.

"If it can be a support for her during the difficult teenage years [as a sport or musical instrument may be for other kids] I will be happy."

Indeed, for many children, identifying as a Therian might represent a way to cope with mental, social and other challenges.

"All children, including those who explore Therian identities, want to belong and to feel safe and connected," said Dober. "Some children might elect to identify as a Therian because they are getting bullied, or are escaping some pain in their lives and this is a coping mechanism."

But while identifying as a Therian isn't inherently harmful, some psychologists and child development experts caution that it can become concerning if it leads to social isolation, obsessive behaviour, or dissociation from reality.

For this reason, they say it's important for parents and caregivers to maintain an open and non-judgmental dialogue with their child, and to encourage safe and balanced engagement with these communities.

"Help your child to develop critical thinking skills by discussing the differences between imagination, belief and reality," Dober said. "Encourage them to question and explore their thoughts and feelings.

"Teach children techniques to test reality, such as asking questions, seeking evidence, and considering different perspectives. Establish clear boundaries around behaviours, and encourage your child to have a balanced approach to life that includes exploration of identity, and engagement and other activities and responsibilities."

For Emma's part, she is is being careful to make sure her daughter's Therian identity continues to bring her joy.

And if she did notice it having a negative impact?

"We'd have to solve it together, as you can't just tell a kid to shut off a part of themselves," she told us. "It would be challenging and I hope it doesn't come to that point for us, but we will navigate it if we need to."

Overall, having a Therian in the family has changed the way the mum views identity and self-expression more broadly, confessing she is "less judgmental" and more "open-minded" these days.

"The world is a crazy place, we're all just trying to figure it out and work out who we are," she said.

"I am proud that she came to us and shared the information — that's a big positive for me and I hope that never changes."

*Emma is known to Mamamia and has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.

Feature Image: TikTok/@4mbercat/X/@kaageyamatobio