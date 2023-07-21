'I'm a mum and GP who writes "nature prescriptions" for my patients. This is why.'

Going to the GP has traditionally been about being listened to and then given a prescription to hand over at the pharmacy for medication. You might get a referral to another medical practitioner, an allied health professional, or for pathology. They might even send you home with nothing at all; just instructions to take some Panadol and rest.

But what about a 'nature prescription'?

Has your GP ever instructed you to take a 'daily dose of green' and prescribed time in nature? Maybe if your GP is Dr Dimity Williams, then she has.

"A nature prescription is a new type of script where a doctor like me suggests their patient spend a certain amount of time in nature on a regular basis," Dr Williams, family doctor and author of Nature Our Medicine tells Mamamia.

"This might be walking in a local park or by the beach, sitting in your backyard or watching the sunset from your balcony. The key is to disconnect from technology, by switching your phone off (or onto airplane mode) and putting your headphones away to connect with the natural world around you.

“Listening to the birds, feeling the warm sun on your face, breeze in your hair – literally stopping to smell the roses!"

In a study led by Mathew White of the European Centre for Environment & Human Health at the University of Exeter, the research found that of the 20,000 participants, those who spent two hours a week in green spaces were substantially more likely to report good health and psychological wellbeing than those who didn’t.

“It’s well-known that getting outdoors in nature can be good for people’s health and wellbeing, but until now we’ve not been able to say how much is enough,” Mathew White said in an interview with Yale Environment 360.

“Two hours a week is hopefully a realistic target for many people, especially given that it can be spread over an entire week to get the benefit.”

Dr Williams tells her patients to aim for a 'green hour' each day although she says 15 minutes is enough to make a difference if you are time-poor, but that you need to set a realistic 'nature dose'.

"Start by choosing your special place: Where’s a spot you feel comfortable that’s easy to get to? Is it your balcony? Your garden? A nearby park or beach?

"Then, set your intention to connect. To get the most benefit from your nature prescription you really need to be where you actually are, rather than have your attention somewhere else (listening to a podcast/on a work phone call, etc.) To make this easy for yourself consider leaving your phone at home, or at the very least putting it onto airplane mode.

"Finally, put on your nature glasses and check out the world around you! Try to engage all your senses: feel the breeze on your skin, notice the flower’s fragrance, lie on the grass and look up into the sky, touch the bark of that incredible tree- maybe even put your cheek against it."

In our incredibly busy, modern world, Dr Williams says too many people are struggling with mental health issues or just with the day-to-day juggle of work and family stresses. Nature is proven to help us but many don't make time for it.

"Taking breaks to micro-dose on nature can really take the pressure off. Stepping outside during a lunch break at work or having your coffee outside before the busyness begins can help you centre yourself.

"For our minds, time in nature lowers feelings of stress and anxiety, lifts mood and improves focus. After being out in nature, attention improves and there is less tendency to ruminate (dwell on negative thoughts and feelings)."

And it is not only our mental or emotional health that benefits from taking a 'green hour'.

"It increases physical activity which improves fitness and coordination and lowers rates of obesity. It enables healthy exposure to sunlight which helps sleep patterns and aids the formation of vitamin D (crucial for bone and muscle health and immune function).

"It also betters heart health by lowering blood pressure and reduces blood levels of the stress hormone cortisol and enhances the activity of certain white blood cells which fight infection and prevent the development of cancer."

Once we adults have our nature prescriptions in place, we also need to make sure our kids are getting outdoors for unstructured play.





“Nature play encourages physical activity so strengthens bones, muscles and heart health. Playing on uneven natural surfaces improves balance and coordination. Looking up into tree canopies or out to the horizon helps eye health reducing rates of visual problems like short-sightedness.

“For growing minds, nature play can include encounters with animals and natural phenomena like puddles, rain, sunrises and rainbows to foster awe and wonder. These states of fascination stimulate curiosity and a love of learning.

“Children who grow up with nature in their lives are more likely to care about the natural world as adults, becoming the nature stewards and environmentalists of the future.”

Dr Williams recommends parents prioritise time and space for children to play in nature – every day if possible. Importantly she says, we must not try to control their activities once in nature.

“Nature play can start as soon as children can play on their own outside, around the age of three. Cancel an organised, adult-driven activity in your child’s current schedule and replace it with a time for nature play. Try to fit in some time for this play every day.

“Find green places near you. Nature play can be in your own backyard, the nearby park or you could bring some natural objects home and have a nature play corner inside if it’s really difficult to get to a green space. Nature play uses ‘loose materials’ like sticks, leaves, flowers and stones that children can incorporate into their games as they wish.

“And remember to step back: this may be the tricky bit! Adults need to step back and simply allow children to play as they wish. It might be good to offer some ‘play invitations’ like a pile of sticks or leaves to help initiate play but remember not to set a goal or desired outcome.”





Dr Dimity Williams is a mother, nature lover, and family doctor. She has worked as a Family Physician for over 25 years and enjoys looking after the whole person from pre-conception to old age. Dimity has completed additional training in obstetrics, paediatrics and mental health and delights in issuing nature prescriptions. She is a co-founder of the Kids in Nature Network whose signature event, Nature Play Week, sees thousands of kids getting out into nature.

