What I did for my kids when I found out I was dying.

On Sunday 25 May, 2014 at approximately 2.30am, Sophie Oudney passed away leaving her husband Hamish and their three beloved children Jack, Luke and Amy. Here is her story in her own words…

I remember it like it was yesterday, the day my world was turned upside down.

Friday 28 September 2012. The sun was shining. It was six days post my emergency appendicitis and my middle son Luke’s 6th birthday. I was lying outside soaking up the sun after having spent four days in hospital. The kids, Jack, 9, Luke, 6, and Amy, 4, were inside laughing and playing with Hamish (my husband and love of my life since I was 17). It was 1.30pm and the phone rang. I answered the phone not knowing how in the next 30 seconds my life would never ever be the same again.

It was one of the doctors who did my surgery for my appendix. He asked how I was feeling.”Good thanks,” I replied, “a little tender still but I’m okay.” The doctor then asked how far away from the hospital I lived. “About 20 minutes,” I replied. “Why?”

“We have some test results we need to speak with you about”, he said.

“Oh okay, well can you tell me over the phone?”

“Unfortunately not,” he answered.

“Okay, well is it bad news?”

The next few words were the beginning of a journey I never ever thought I would be taking. The doctor spoke again.

“I’m sorry it’s very bad news.”

I hesitated for a moment before I replied. “Oh, okay, I’ll be there as soon as I can.”

I hung up the phone. I was frozen as if someone had cast a spell on me. I walked inside the house and told Hamish that we needed to go back to the hospital right away. As expected he questioned me as to why. I then said, “I have cancer.” I was trembling with the shock of the words that were coming out of my mouth. I didn’t even know if I had cancer or not but for some reason I was so sure that’s all it could be. I knew my appendix was a bit complicated. It was not where it should have been, it was up and behind my liver and was the size of a sausage instead of a paper clip. I never thought it was something serious but obviously it was.

I dropped my three children at my mums house and headed to the hospital, trying to come up with reasons as to why we were getting called into the hospital. Could I be pregnant? Maybe they realised they left an instrument in me? But none of these were really bad news. OMG maybe it really was cancer. But really? Could I really have cancer?