Strife, the show inspired by Mamamia, is returning for Season 2. Here’s what to expect.

Strife is the comedic drama that captivated audiences when it premiered on BINGE last year, leading to a coveted Gold Logie nomination for actress Asher Keddie for her portrayal of Evelyn Jones.

The series was inspired by Mia Freedman's memoir Work, Strife, Balance, and written by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller (The Letdown).

Following the record-breaking debut of Strife, production has officially commenced on the second season in Sydney.

Mia Freedman, Executive Producer said, "Starting work on season two has felt like getting the band back together in the best way. I continue to learn so much from the amazing women and men working on this show and season two is already a blast. LFG."

Production begins on Strife Season 2. Image: BINGE.

In the second season, Keddie returns to her role as digital publisher Evelyn Jones, who left a high-profile career in magazines to start her own website Eve.

Fans watched in delight, as the series chronicled the highs, lows, and laughs that come with building your own business, while raising children and going through a divorce.

In season two, Evelyn is faced with the threat of a new rival women's website and the arrival of a nasty troll "calling out her hypocrisy and privilege". The difficult circumstances see Evelyn second-guessing her instincts, all while expanding to a fancy new office and venturing into the big, bright world of podcasts.

Home life is equally complicated, as Evelyn continues "birdnesting" with her ex-husband Jon (played by Matt Day). The pair explore dating again… but with other people.

Keddie revealed she's excited to bring Evelyn back to our screens again.

"Sarah Scheller has created so many layers to explore in the journey for this second series. There's a beautiful, complex honesty to the writing and I can't wait to bring viewers inside Evelyn's experience as she navigates new challenges, ambition, morality, and love," she said.

Evelyn has her work cut out for her in Season 2. Image: Binge.

Joining the leading Australian actress for the new season are returning stars Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Darcy Tadich, Willow Speers, Jonathan LaPaglia, Alex Dimitriades, Lucy Ansell and Lincoln Younes.

Fans should also keep an eye out for some exciting casting additions, with more announcements to come! Stay tuned.

When the first season premiered, many Mamamia readers had questions for Mia about the true story behind the show. Just how true to life is Strife?

As Mia revealed, it is "loosely based on my experience of leaving magazines to start a women’s website but it’s not my personal story."

"We were all very adamant from the start that we didn’t want Strife to be a biopic," she said, ahead of the first season.

"That's why it’s inspired by the book not 'based' on the book. There’s a difference! We had a lot more creative freedom to make a compelling show without having to be faithful to any real-life narrative. But the world that we created and the things you see happen on Strife are all true to life — just not necessarily my life.

"There are some parallels and similarities and I would be lying if I said there haven't been some surreal moments seeing certain things on screen. I've had a long time to get used to the idea though," she said.

One true story from the first season revolves around the office dog, Boris, who is actually based on an adorable dachshund named Maple.

Maple was a truly cherished member of the Mamamia team back in the day, and even celebrated her first birthday in the office (complete with dog-friendly cakes). But she was also a bit of a menace, sorry to say, and even enjoyed using the CEO's office as her own private bathroom. She no longer comes to the office.

Boris was named on the sweetie pie, Maple.

Another moment based on a true story was the uncomfortable interview that Eve writer Opal conducted with her favourite celebrity.

The storyline is loosely inspired by an interview Mamamia did with Amy Schumer in 2015 while she was in Australia promoting her movie Trainwreck.

At the time, the interviewer was a huge fan and wanted to play a game with Schumer during the interview to jazz up the moment. It didn't go well and Schumer wasn't really keen, which led her to stop responding to the questions mid-interview. Oop! We can't wait to see what the second season has in store.

