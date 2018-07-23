News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

The five crucial signs to look for when checking your breasts.

Most of us know we should be checking our breasts regularly, but exactly how to do it isn’t always quite so clear. What do you look for? How do you know when to go see the doctor? And what exactly does a mammogram entail?

We spoke to Dr Katrina Tiller from the Sydney Breast Clinic to get the details about what happens during a breast exam and what to look out for when doing your breast checks at home.

They’re the simple facts that could save your life.

Notice pulling or puckering of your nipple? Get it checked. Feel a lump that stays for more than two weeks? Get it checked. Have a relative that was diagnosed with breast cancer young? Have your first check 10 years before the age they were diagnosed.

“It is common, it is detectable and the earlier we detect it, the easier it is to treat,” advises Dr Tiller.

If you are unsure or notice any changes about your breasts, make an appointment with your GP.

How often do you check your breasts?

Tags: breast-cancer , breast-self-check , breast-self-examination , health , mammogram , most-watched , today-video-mobile , video , video-today , video-today-mobile , health-and-wellbeing , women

Related Stories

Recommended