A divorce, a bankruptcy and assault charges: Where is Jocelyn Wildenstein now?

Even if you don't know the name Jocelyn Wildenstein, there's a good chance you've seen her face.

The Swiss socialite, who was dubbed "Cat Woman" in the late 1990s, first rose to fame for her high-profile divorce.

She was married to Alec Wildenstein, a French-born, American-raised art dealer, racehorse owner, businessman and heir to a billion-dollar fortune.

The pair met in 1977 as she was travelling around Paris and Africa. Born to a working-class family in Switzerland, Jocelyn was expanding her horizons.

They eloped a year later and shared two children together. While she may be considered somewhat of a living legend today, she made it clear she was never interested in the spotlight while married to her billionaire husband.

"They were a reclusive couple," a longtime friend told People in 1998. "They had a tight group of friends and were very quiet people. Instead of hobnobbing with New York society, Jocelyn oversaw the sprawling Ol Jogi ranch [in Africa], apartments in Paris and Lausanne, a French château and a Caribbean retreat."

The couple had a reputation for spending big - according to reports, they dished out around $1 million US (close to $1.5 million AUD) each month.

Things weren't perfect for the spend-happy pair, though, and in April 1997, Alec filed for divorce.

Five months later, Jocelyn made public that she had found her husband in bed with a 21-year-old model named Yelena Jarikova. Things got so heated that a gun was pulled, and although no one was physically hurt, Alec was charged with menacing his wife.

Thanks to Jocelyn's looks and the sordid rumours surrounding them - not to mention their monumental wealth - the Wildensteins fast became household names.

The divorce proceedings were drawn out for more than two years, but while the breakdown of the couple's marriage was the focus in court, the headlines fixated on Jocelyn's sharp jawline, feline-looking eyes and pulled-back skin.

The obsession with cosmetic enhancements began around a year into their relationship, Alec told Vanity Fair in 1998, after his wife told him his eyes looked baggy.

Together, they went in for his-and-hers eye lifts.

"She was crazy," Alec said at the time. "I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen."

When asked about her penchant for procedures, she remarked, "The lynx has perfect eyes." But Jocelyn maintained that at least some of her facial dimensions were natural, adding, "If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes - cat eyes - and high cheekbones."

A friend of the couple told the publication they had never known Jocelyn "when she wasn't healing from something".

Despite being dubbed "Catwoman", the heiress never understood the media's nickname.

"And I don't understand the whole press and the 'Catwoman' thing because Jocelyn always looked like that," Jocelyn's partner Lloyd told DailyMailTV in 2018.

"She never really did anything to change her face. I have pictures from 16 years old where she looks exactly the same as today."

In the divorce settlement, she was awarded $2.5 billion US (an eyewatering $3.7 billion AUD) and a $100 million (close to $150 mill) payout each year, for 13 years after their split - but the presiding judge banned her from using any portion of the money to pay for more cosmetic surgery.

Alec died in 2008 after a long illness at the age of 67.

Jocelyn, like her former husband, liked to stay out of the public eye, though she made the odd appearance during Fashion Week in Paris, Milan and New York.

But she ran into trouble again after her high-profile divorce, after American Express filed a lawsuit over credit card debt in 2016, claiming she owed them $69,644.28 (USD).

In 2018, she filed for bankruptcy, showing her bank account balance in affidavits as $0. She was getting by on just $900 a month in Social Security payments at the time.

"I am not employed and my only income is Social Security," she said in an affidavit, according to Money.com. "I often turn to friends and family in order to pay my ongoing expenses."

In 2018, Jocelyn and her fashion designer partner, Lloyd Klein, become engaged. The pair faced assault charges that same year when she was accused of cutting his chest open with a pair of scissors.

The charges were dropped and Jocelyn released a statement admitting to lashing out "like an angry cat".

"In life, we take our frustrations out on those we love the most, and I directed mine towards Lloyd," she said. "I let my frustration turn to anger, and it was wrong. I saw red and turned into a woman possessed. I lashed out like an angry cat."

She added, "The fight with Lloyd was when I’d hit rock bottom. I felt I’d reached the end of the line and just snapped."

These days, we don't see much of the 'Catwoman' unless it's on Instagram or on the streets during Fashion Week. Despite keeping her personal life very private, however, she gave a rare interview to Paper Magazine in 2018 and addressed the very thing that made her famous: our fascination with her face.

"I have nothing to prove," she said of people's scrutiny.

"In the end, I don't care."

