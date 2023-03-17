A divorce, a bankruptcy and assault charges: Where is Jocelyn Wildenstein now?

Even if you don't know the name Jocelyn Wildenstein, there's a good chance you've seen her face.
The Swiss socialite, who was dubbed "Cat Woman" in the late 1990s, first rose to fame for her high-profile divorce.
She was married to Alec Wildenstein, a French-born, American-raised art dealer, racehorse owner, businessman and heir to a billion-dollar fortune.
The pair met in 1977 as she was travelling around Paris and Africa. Born to a working-class family in Switzerland, Jocelyn was expanding her horizons.
They eloped a year later and shared two children together. While she may be considered somewhat of a living legend today, she made it clear she was never interested in the spotlight while married to her billionaire husband.
"They were a reclusive couple," a longtime friend told People in 1998. "They had a tight group of friends and were very quiet people. Instead of hobnobbing with New York society, Jocelyn oversaw the sprawling Ol Jogi ranch [in Africa], apartments in Paris and Lausanne, a French château and a Caribbean retreat."
The couple had a reputation for spending big - according to reports, they dished out around $1 million US (close to $1.5 million AUD) each month.