A divorce, a bankruptcy and assault charges: Where is Jocelyn Wildenstein now?

Even if you don't know the name Jocelyn Wildenstein, there's a good chance you've seen her face.

The Swiss socialite, who was dubbed "Cat Woman" in the late 1990s, first rose to fame for her high-profile divorce.

She was married to Alec Wildenstein, a French-born, American-raised art dealer, racehorse owner, businessman and heir to a billion-dollar fortune.

Watch: I asked "The Doll Maker" what she would do to my face.



Video via Mamamia.

The pair met in 1977 as she was travelling around Paris and Africa. Born to a working-class family in Switzerland, Jocelyn was expanding her horizons.

They eloped a year later and shared two children together. While she may be considered somewhat of a living legend today, she made it clear she was never interested in the spotlight while married to her billionaire husband.

"They were a reclusive couple," a longtime friend told People in 1998. "They had a tight group of friends and were very quiet people. Instead of hobnobbing with New York society, Jocelyn oversaw the sprawling Ol Jogi ranch [in Africa], apartments in Paris and Lausanne, a French château and a Caribbean retreat."

The couple had a reputation for spending big - according to reports, they dished out around $1 million US (close to $1.5 million AUD) each month.

Jocelyn Wildenstein, 1998. Image: Getty.