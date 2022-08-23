'I own a fitness franchise like F45. This is what I want you to know.'

Strip away Mark Wahlberg, numbers like $2 billion and massive expansion plans and what you're left with is… me.

People like me, who own fitness franchises like F45, were the least shocked at the scaled back operations and plans of the fitness giant detailed in this Mamamia article.

We were the least shocked because we are living the "changing macroeconomic and business conditions" shrinking F45's bottom line and operations.

So, when the news of plunging shares, scaled back expansion plans and unfortunate workforce layoffs at F45 hit the headlines, I was not shocked in the least.

Hi, I'm Marie and I'm a fitness franchise owner [UBX Boxing + Strength].

Sounds like the start of a support group – which checks out after the last few years I've had in business. Also, send help, because I'm about to open my second UBX.

And while I don't have $2 billion (but whyyyyyyy?) or the multi-million dollar backing of investment companies, what I do have is a grassroots perspective on why F45's downfall is totally unsurprising.

Recent articles like this one suggested that "something" in 2020 changed the fortunes of the business.

Ummm… could that be COVID?

You could clinically describe the challenges of business during COVID as "changing macroeconomic conditions", and in the context of publicly listed companies with dollar figures in the millions and billions and CEOs living large it's hard to feel sorry for them.

But don't forget that these companies are worth millions and billions because of those at the bottom of the food chain that actually own the individual franchises. We are small business owners. And sometimes, amid the smoke and mirrors of celebrity endorsements, we do forget that. We certainly aren't getting paid six-figure endorsement deals or getting mega payouts. What we are doing is holding on for dear life, and quite frankly a lot of us still are from two years ago.

Image: Supplied.

My business exited the first COVID lockdown of 2020 with 17c in the bank account.

So, what happened you ask?

The fitness industry survives on the repeat business of clients. A repeat client pays membership fees. To be a repeat client, said client relies on routine. And let me tell you after 17 years in the industry, as soon as that routine is interrupted even for a little bit, we can almost certainly wave that client goodbye.

And weren't the lockdowns of COVID just a cluster-f*ck of interrupted routines? Not just the interruption of lockdown, but the work-from-home-work-from-the-office back and forth has been no help either in protracting the rhythm of routine. And we are still fighting for it.

What now?

I'm in this industry because I care – you don't last this long if you don't have a bigger purpose.

I risked my life savings and gambled my future security to set up UBX Boxing + Strength. I took the plunge because I believed in the product and wanted with so much ferocity to share the benefits of fitness with my community that goes so much further than physical appearance. I won't stop.

Image: Supplied.

I suppose it's that purpose that keeps me going on the hardest days – most days. It sure as hell isn't the $200 per week I'm paying myself. (Side note: my accountant recently said to me: "I've never had to say this to a client, but you do know you can pay yourself more?".)

But such is the trepidation for the future, I'm too scared to take money out of the business to pay myself (see: 17c).

So, when you see quotes such as, "the company [F45] went from making $25 million… to $93 million" just spare a thought for those of us grinding away day-to-day in the trenches… with no Mark Wahlberg in sight.

Marie has been a fitness industry professional since 2005. Her book, “12 hours in the life of a fitness professional (because I’m too tired for the other 12)”, can be pre-ordered here. Marie is a qualified Personal Trainer, Les Mills group fitness instructor, CrossFit coach and Pilates teacher. Follow her on Instagram.

Feature Image: Supplied.