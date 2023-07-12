DINKs are bragging about their lives all over TikTok. Here's what that means.

I was talking with my sister the other day about fairytales.

Growing up, all the stories we were told seemed to end in a similar type of way: the princess and her prince charming lived happily ever after. But as we grow up, we start to realise that the confines of a particular type of lifestyle we've been sold as being the 'norm' start to melt away and we pave our own way.

In 2023, everyone's idea on how to live life is diverse and multifaceted. Whether that be the 'nuclear family' of a cis, heterosexual married couple with their two children, or perhaps it looks like a single mother embarking on a solo IVF journey or it might be a gay couple with their adopted children. The idea of a 'fairytale' has expanded, for the better.

While there is a long way to go in terms of acceptance, accessibility and representation, modern society seems to have reached a place where people feel safe to live their life the best way they see fit.

One group who are shunning rigid societal norms are people who refer to themselves as 'DINKs'. If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately you may have seen a DINK pop up on your 'For You' page - but what exactly do they stand for? DINK means 'double income, no kids' or 'dual income, no kids' and refers to a couple (either married or de facto) who have made the decision to not have children. And they're bloody chuffed about it.

A simple search under the hashtag #dinklife will bring up endless videos from these DINK couples explaining why they've decided to follow a different path from their contemporaries. There are a bunch of unique reasons each couple has chosen this lifestyle but most commonly they cite wanting to spend their money on travel; wanting to focus on career advancements; a desire to use their spare time for various leisure activities and quite simply not wanting the huge responsibility of raising children.

One top rated video is an interview with Seth Rogen, where he explains how happy he is with his decision to not have children. "Some people want kids and some people don't want kids. I think a lot of people have kids before they even think about it, from what I've seen. Honestly, you are just told, 'you go through life, you get married, you have kids. It's what happens.' And me and my wife were just, neither of us were like that," he said. "Honestly, the older we get the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids."

This trend in the decline of couples deciding to not have children isn't just a viral sensation online, it's being reflected in Australia's demographic data. In the 2011 national census, the statistics showed a decline in the number of couples without children sliding from 28 per cent in 1976 to 37.8 per cent and is expected to hit 41.1 per cent by 2036. While there have been big societal jumps from the 70s compared to today, these numbers are telling a very clear story. Some couples are moving away from pressures to conform to outdated family structures and they're really, very ok with it.

Even though it's 2023 and we have moved into a far more accepting space in society, some DINK couples say they still get quite a lot of backlash for their lifestyle choices. For some people, they can't quite wrap their head around the idea that some people don't want children. But why does it bother them so much? Happiness looks different for everyone and that means accepting that our life might not align with others.

As I sit here in my jeans stained with porridge thrown at me this morning from my toddler, I know my life isn't as glamorous as a DINK's life. But that's okay, I am so happy with my choice to become a parent just the same way I'm happy for them getting to live it up in the European Summer. Do what feels right for you and don't let anyone else tell you what your fairytale should look like.

