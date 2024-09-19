Billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed ran Harrods for decades. He's been accused of raping his female staff.

Content warning: this post includes descriptions of alleged sexual assault.

Multiple women have accused Mohamed Al Fayed of rape and sexual assault.

The Egyptian billionaire, who owned London's luxury department store Harrods, is posthumously facing multiple new allegations.

Prior to his death in 2023 at the age of 94, Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women.

A 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.

More than 20 women have now spoken to the BBC as part of a special investigation, coming forward with allegations of sexual assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris.

The allegations are being brought to light in the documentary and podcast Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods.

Watch part of the BBC investigation. Post continues below.

Five of the women interviewed by the BBC alleged they had been raped by Al Fayed.

One woman alleged she was raped after staying at one of Al Fayed's apartments following a late shift at work.

"I made it obvious that I didn't want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over," she said.

"I remember feeling his body on me, the weight of him. Just hearing him make these noises. And just going somewhere else in my head. He raped me."

Multiple women claim the billionaire sexually assaulted them at 'Villa Windsor' located in Paris' Bois de Boulogne park.

The lavish 14-room mansion was the home of post-abdication King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson. Al Fayed had taken out a 50-year lease on the 14-room, 19th century villa.

Another woman, who worked as one of Al Fayed's personal assistants between 2007 and 2009, alleged that his behaviour became "more frightening" during work trips abroad.

She alleged that after Al Fayed sexually assaulted her in Paris, he told her to "wash herself with Dettol" as per the BBC investigation.

Al Fayed moved to the UK in 1974 and was already a well-known public figure when he took over Harrods in 1985.

In the 1990s and 2000s, he would regularly appear as a guest on prime-time TV chat and entertainment shows.

He was often adjacent to the British Royal Family — his son Dodi was killed in a car crash alongside his girlfriend Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

Princess Diana with Mohammed Al Fayed attending a charity dinner held at Harrods in February 1996. Image: Getty.

Al Fayed was also depicted in the latest instalment of Netflix's The Crown. Many of the women levelling allegations against Al Fayed have criticised his "pleasant and gregarious" TV depiction.

Harrods has since released a statement saying they are "utterly appalled" by the allegations of abuse.

"The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010," they said.

"These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power wherever he operated and we condemn them in the strongest terms. We also acknowledge that during this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologise."

Since the historic allegations came to light, Harrods has said it has been their "priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved".

With AAP.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Feature Image: Getty.