What happens inside Merivale's Level 6 has always been kept secret. Until now.

This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Operating over 70 venues across New South Wales and Victoria, Merivale is known for its excellent food and drinks and service that goes with it.

There's Totti's, their relaxed Italian venue with Instagrammable puffy flatbread and charcuterie. And Good Luck, their latest Sydney restaurant, described to be "Tokyo by way of Hong Kong and Brooklyn".

Then there's Merivale's headquarters — the Ivy precinct in Sydney's CBD which is home to several of its venues, including Ocello, Felix and one at the centre of a report this week, Level 6.

On October 29, the Sydney Morning Herald published an extensive investigation that revealed alleged claims of exploitation of female staff, sexual harassment and drug use at Level 6, Merivale's exclusive penthouse bar.

Journalists Eryk Bagshaw and Bianca Hrovat interviewed several former employees who alleged staff were encouraged to have sex with customers and facilitate frequent drug use.

One Merivale manager told the publication that Level 6 was "one step away from being a brothel".

Another former Level 6 staff member said: "It was like a strip club with no one taking off their clothes."

Access to Level 6 reportedly costs members $10,000 a year. Their staff are handpicked, pouring champagne and choosing cigars for mostly male members.

There's a spa to the left of the entrance and a double shower to the right. Straight ahead, there's a stripper pole in the centre of a sunken lounge area.

CCTV cameras reportedly only capture the poker table and the bar.

Allegations by former level 6 employees include being pressured to drink, do drugs and the inability to say no.

One Level 6 host alleged a "manager" threw her on the couch and put his hands up her skirt.

In another incident, two former Level 6 hosts said they were asked to line up in lingerie, sit on "the manager's lap", take drugs and tell them "how much they were worth".

According to the report, there's also a carbon copy of Level 6, Level 5, on the floor below it.

It occasionally operated as a function area, but allegedly, was mostly used as a private party space for venue managers and guests.

The report details alleged incidents at Merivale venues beyond Level 6, including Ivy Pool Club, Felix and Totti's Bondi.

Totti's Bonsi. Image: Merivale.

Originally a fashion retailer, Merivale was founded by John and Merivale Hemmes in 1957.

Their son, Justin Hemmes, took over the business in the mid-'90s, turning it into the most prominent hospitality group in Sydney.

The Merivale Group portfolio has now grown to over 70 venues with an estimated worth of over $3 million, per the Financial Review.

According to the SMH report, Merivale has appointed one of Australia's leading human rights and discrimination lawyers, Kate Eastman, SC, to look into the allegations detailed by the publication.

Merivale chief executive Justin Hemmes has also addressed his more than 5,000 staff members directly.

"I am devastated to read the allegations against Merivale concerning our staff and our culture and sincerely apologise for any distress and concern that you may be feeling," he wrote to them on Tuesday afternoon, as per the SMH.

"Please be assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and do not condone, encourage or tolerate any of the behaviours which have been alleged. We will continue to work to address every allegation made within today's article."

"Utmost in my mind is my concern for all of you, and especially for the distress caused by the aspersions that have been cast on those who work and have worked in the past, at Merivale and within the hospitality industry in general," he said.

"I am overwhelmingly sad that today's article broadly denigrates everything that we do."

Hemmes claimed the company was "continuing to work to have some of the inaccuracies and falsehoods corrected".

Justin Hemmes in 2022. Image: Getty.

The hospitality group, which opens its latest venue, Jimmy's Rooftop, on November 7, have turned off their comments on social media. It has also removed itself from the Australian Restaurant and Cafe Association board.

On October 29, Merivale's chief people officer, Jessica Furolo, also removed herself from the board.

Safe Work NSW is currently investigating the allegations against Merivale.

The Sydney Morning Herald investigation comes just over a month after ABC published a report on the hospitality group, alleging Merivale allowed workplace drug use and has a culture of exploiting women.

In another article, ABC reported that uncensored CCTV footage of patrons having sex or urining at their venues were played for hundreds of Merivale staff at its 2017 annual awards night, with the words "Big Brother is always watching".

The latest Merivale allegations come one day after Swillhouse Group CEO Anton Forte stepped down from the company following allegations of a toxic work culture back earlier this year.

In August, the Sydney Morning Herald and Good Food published a similar exposé uncovering a culture of sexual abuse, on-the-clock drug and alcohol abuse and failures of management at Swillhouse Group, who operate several popular Sydney venues including Restaurant Hubert and The Caterpillar Club.

Feature image: Merivale.