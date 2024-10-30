What happens inside Merivale's Level 6 has always been kept secret. Until now.

This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Operating over 70 venues across New South Wales and Victoria, Merivale is known for its excellent food and drinks and service that goes with it.

There's Totti's, their relaxed Italian venue with Instagrammable puffy flatbread and charcuterie. And Good Luck, their latest Sydney restaurant, described to be "Tokyo by way of Hong Kong and Brooklyn".

Then there's Merivale's headquarters — the Ivy precinct in Sydney's CBD which is home to several of its venues, including Ocello, Felix and one at the centre of a report this week, Level 6.

On October 29, the Sydney Morning Herald published an extensive investigation that revealed alleged claims of exploitation of female staff, sexual harassment and drug use at Level 6, Merivale's exclusive penthouse bar.

Journalists Eryk Bagshaw and Bianca Hrovat interviewed several former employees who alleged staff were encouraged to have sex with customers and facilitate frequent drug use.

One Merivale manager told the publication that Level 6 was "one step away from being a brothel".

Another former Level 6 staff member said: "It was like a strip club with no one taking off their clothes."

Access to Level 6 reportedly costs members $10,000 a year. Their staff are handpicked, pouring champagne and choosing cigars for mostly male members.

There's a spa to the left of the entrance and a double shower to the right. Straight ahead, there's a stripper pole in the centre of a sunken lounge area.