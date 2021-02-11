"We know what he did." Why everyone is talking about Buffy creator Joss Whedon.

The cast of iconic 90s TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer have come together to speak out about the "toxic environment" fostered by show creator Joss Whedon.

A chain reaction was set off by actress Charisma Carpenter, who starred in the first three seasons of Buffy plus four seasons of spin-off show Angel.

Carpenter issued a detailed statement on social media, saying she had kept quiet for nearly two decades about behaviour that "traumatised" her.

Soon after, co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg and Clare Kramer responded with support for Carpenter.

What did Joss Whedon allegedly do?

Carpenter shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, accusing Whedon of misconduct and abusive onset behaviour.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel," she wrote.

"While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

"While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon," she wrote on Instagram.

"I will not be making any further statement at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn Summers, reposted Gellar's post and added her own comments, saying she felt brave enough now to share details of their experience.

"I am brave enough now as a 35-year-old woman to repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior..."

Later, Trachtenberg added: "What he did was very bad. But we win. By surviving!"

Clare Kramer, who played the villain Glory on Season 5 of Buffy said on Twitter she stands with the women "who have the strength to come forward with their truth. A lot of this industry needs a reset".

Ray Fisher and the Justice League investigation.

Whedon is most heavily linked to Buffy and its spin-off, but the director has been involved in many other high-profile projects since the TV series including Marvel's The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron and DC's Justice League.

In her statement, Carpenter references taking part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation, created after one of the film's stars, Ray Fisher, publicly accused filmmaker Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct on set.

Fisher, who played Cyborg, made claims on Twitter in 2020. In July, he tweeted that Whedon's "on-set treatment of the cast and crew was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable".

He said Whedon was "enabled" by former Warner Bros. Co-President of Production Berg and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Johns, who were producers on Justice League.

Jason Momoa, a.k.a Aquaman, spoke out on Fisher's side, claiming the cast were treated "shitty" during reshoots.

"Serious stuff went down," he wrote on Instagram. "It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable."

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman, said her experience with Whedon "wasn't the best".

"I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," she told the LA Times.

"I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon - I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

At a fan convention, Fisher said "if anything I said about that man is untrue, I invite him wholeheartedly to sue me for libel, to sue me for slander".

The investigation concluded in December 2020, after which WarnerMedia said "remedial action" had been taken.

Carpenter said she'd taken part in the investigation because it was clear to her Whedon was a repeat offender.

"It is abundantly evident that Joss has persisted in his harmful actions, continuing to create wreckage in his wake. My hope now, by finally coming forward about these experiences, is to create space for the healing of others who I know have experienced similar serialised abuses of power.

"Recently, I participated in WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth. His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me. Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it. It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security."

Carpenter said she was scared about the future of her career for speaking out, but she could no longer remain silent.

"This is overdue and necessary. It is time."

Whedon has not yet responded to the claims from Carpenter or other Buffy cast members.

