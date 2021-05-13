Chrissy Teigen wants to apologise for being a bully.

In a lengthy Twitter thread shared on Thursday, the model and television personality publicly apologised to Courtney Stodden after being accused of cyberbullying.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world," Teigen shared.

"I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," she continued.

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!"

Here's how the controversy first unfolded.

What did Chrissy Teigen do?

Chrissy Teigen's public apology comes just months after the 35-year-old took a temporary break from Twitter because she couldn't "block out the negativity."

"The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu," she shared on Instagram in March.

"I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over."

At the time, Courtney Stodden called Teigen "hypocritical" for quitting the social media platform, sharing a screenshot of one of Teigen's old tweets towards Stodden.

"What a shame Chrissy Teigen is leaving Twitter... it's too 'negative' for her #chrissyteigen #bully," Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, wrote.

Stodden originally came to fame as a teenager in 2011. At the time, Stodden, then 16, controversially married actor Doug Hutchison, then 51.

The couple met online after Stodden expressed interest in Hutchison’s acting workshop. The first day they met in person, Hutchison proposed. They later married in Las Vegas after Stodden's parents signed permission forms.

In the years that followed, the couple appeared in a number of reality shows, facing waves of online harassment from the media and even celebrities.

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison in 2013. Image: Getty.

In a recent interview with Daily Beast, Stodden was asked about their experiences of online harassment during that time.

During the interview, Stodden claimed that Teigen had posted multiple tweets about them, and even sent them direct messages on the app.

"She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," they said. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'"

In screenshots from that time period, which were recently resurfaced by Buzzfeed, Teigen called Stodden "an idiot" and "effing weird", and told them to "go to sleep forever."

"It was just so hypocritical of her," Stodden told Daily Beast.

"I think, for me, because I experienced so much harassment and bullying from her when I was just 16 years old, just 17 years old, just 18 years old, at a time when I needed help. Like, I was being abused," they continued.

"She has sent me so many different tweets. Private DMs, up 'til a couple years ago. It's so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children."

Stodden, now 26, separated from Hutchison in 2013.

Nine months later, in 2014, they reunited and renewed their vows.

From there, the couple were involved in an on-again-off-again relationship. But in 2018, Courtney filed for divorce, which was later finalised in 2020.

Posting to Instagram to mark the divorce in early 2020, Stodden shared that looking at an old picture with Hutchison made them "feel absolutely taken advantage of".

"I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m an adult now and it’s time for me to speak on this matter," they wrote.

"I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults... growing up in such an environment – it became a lonely and dark place.

They also addressed Hutchison directly, writing: "To Doug... I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me – a child, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right... even if the parent signs off."

They continued: "Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I."

In a YouTube video shared in 2020, Stodden opened up further about their experience, sharing that they suffer from trauma.

"What I'm going through right now is the realisation that I was married to somebody who groomed me," they said.

"I was married to someone who had an interest in minors," they added.

"I'm going through a huge chapter right now that is healing. I'm so grateful that I'm on the other side – I got out. But that doesn't put me in the clear, I suffer a lot to this day from trauma – at least, that's what my therapist calls it."

