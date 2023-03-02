'I tried 5 toddler parenting hacks from TikTok. Here's what worked.'

Toddler parenting should probably qualify as an Olympic sport.

You’ve got your surprise tantrums, your toilet training bedlam, your picky eating horrors, and your maddening, "Why have you suddenly stopped sleeping through the night?" conundrums.

That’s why parents have the wise and powerful internet to turn to in times of struggle, or when we just need a video of a giraffe to distract our giraffe-mad kid while we change their nappy.

When you become a parent, one of the things you quickly discover is that TikTok is good for more than just dance trends and weird new food combos.

Now that the algorithm has me pegged as a millennial mum with a bit of a lazy streak, my 'For You' page has started filling with more and more helpful tips for my particular stage of parenting. And I’ll tell you what, I can use all the help I can get.

I thought I’d experiment with a few that sound the least deranged (no, I won’t be trying the #fightprank trend) and report back about what worked and what tanked.

The 'One, Two, Three' technique.

This one involves making a positive association with a simple ONE, TWO, THREE. It’s recommended for tantrums and meltdowns and purports to offer a simple circuit-breaker to disrupt challenging, upsetting, or disrespectful behaviour.

"But you need to put in the legwork," says Laura Amies, aka Nanny Amies, who posted the hack to TikTok.

I’ve been having trouble with nappy changes lately, so my goal was to see if by the end of the week, I could have a smooth run at a nappy change using this technique.

The Verdict: It... kind of worked?

I introduced the count-up during activities I know he loves - putting on his shoes to go to the park, choosing a book before bed, sitting down to eat dinner, and once he started counting along with me, I figured it had stuck.

I used it to get him to lie down for a nappy change and then continued to count during each step and it worked to begin with, but then things quickly devolved into our usual nappy change folly. Maybe this one needs a longer time investment!

The medication trick.

This hack from TikTok user Nadiya Bernard involves sticking a medication filled syringe into a bottle teat. My kid loves a bottle and hates a dose of paracetamol so this sneaky combo of the two seemed like a good one to try!

His 600th tooth seemed to be making an entrance this week, so I’d been giving the poor little muffin some pain relief before bedtime. I stuck the syringe into the bottle teat and... he immediately saw what I was doing and said, "Mumma no".

The Verdict: It 100 per cent failed. But maybe he’s a bit old for this one, it still might work on kids under one?

The reconnecting after a meltdown hack.

This was good timing, because I just got a little side sling to save my back while I carry my little koala everywhere. This hack from TikTok user Smay Thomson is about using physical closeness after a meltdown to re-establish calm and connection. It’s a bit sweet and I really love the concept.

The Verdict: It "worked".

My toddler had a tough morning with a lot of big feelings, and I gave it whirl after we’d had a battle royale over a nappy change while at the beach. Once he had settled, I popped him in the sling and did some slow breathing while we had a cuddle. It was really sweet and while I have no idea if it "worked" so to speak, it’s just a nice habit, regardless.

The iPhone screen-lock feature.

Well, this one blew my mind because giving my toddler my phone (on occasion) has only ever led to more frustration on both our parts thanks to the good ol' touch screen. TikTok user Shannon Doherty shares how to activate this sneaky iPhone feature in her quick video, and there are a few steps involved, but I’ll lay them out here:

Step 1: Search your phone for 'Guided Access'.

Step 2: Turn it on.

Step 3: Next, open the app or video you want to watch.

Step 4: Press play, and make it full screen.

Step 5: Next, press the lock button three times.

Step 6: Hit 'Options'.

Step 7: Then turn off every button on the right of the screen.

Step 8: Then click 'Start' and it will prompt you to type in a password twice.

Step 9: BOOM. You’re done.

The Verdict: IT WORKED, IT’S SO GOOD YOU GUYS!

This hack has totally changed everything. It 100 per cent works and there’s a bit to it, but once you’ve set it up, you won’t have to do it again!

The tart cherry juice hack.

This was the one I was most sceptical about. It’s basically just giving your little one some juice with their dinner! But not just any juice – TikTok user @madisonprz explains how giving their toddler this juice has been a total game changer.

I had a look into it, and it turns out the juice of tart cherries has been touted as a magical elixir, with claims it can help lower cholesterol, aid in muscle recovery, promote pain relief but most importantly for our purposes, promote better sleep. It does this thanks to tryptophan which the body converts into melatonin, a sleep promoting hormone. A pilot study on insomniacs showed some promising results, so I was cautiously optimistic.

The Verdict: I think it kind of works!

My toddler had been waking for between one to two hours in the middle of the night for the past two weeks, and the first night we gave him the juice, he did a straight 12-hour stint without a peep. Since then, he has had a few nights with a wake up, but has gone straight back to sleep with minimal settling. I can’t say for sure if it’s the juice but the timing sure checks out!

