BREAKING: Julia Roberts' niece arrested for domestic violence.

1. Emma Roberts arrested for domestic violence.

TMZ are reporting that Julia Roberts’ niece Emma has been arrested for domestic violence in an incident in Canada.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody on July 7 after getting in an altercation with her boyfriend, Evan Peters who stars in American Horror Story.

According to Montreal law enforcement sources the fight had taken place inside Evan and Emma’s Montreal hotel room.

According to TMZ, “We’re told when cops arrived … they observed Evan with a bloody nose. Emma was immediately arrested. One law enforcement source tells us Evan also had a bite mark.”

Roberts was later released after 26-year-old Evan did not want to press charges.

2. Charlotte Dawson tried to get someone sacked for saying THIS about her – fair call? Click here for details.



3. The controversial Westboro Bapist Church are planning to picket Glee star Cory Monteith’s funeral.

The group used their Twitter account on Sunday morning to announce the plans, and have asserted that the 31-year-old was “struck down by raging mad God,” and to “Praise God Almighty” that he is dead.

The church have strong views against homosexuality and seem to have made a ridiculous link between Monteith’s character on Glee as being a “gay enabler” for Chris Colfer’s role as a gay teenager, Kurt Hummel on the hit show. Which makes about as much sense as it sounds: NONE.

According to the Huffington Post, “Shirley Phelps-Roper, one of the more active spokespeople for the group, said that the church was ‘GLEE-ful over God’s righteous judgment.'”

Meanwhile Cory Monteith’s cousin, Richard Monteith, has asked that the contents of Monteith’s fast-tracked autopsy report not be judged in light of his struggle with addiction.

“Please don’t judge on what is gonna be coming out,” Richard Monteith told Global News on Monday. “Glass half full. All the good things that he’s done. There’s more things on that side to focus on.”

It has been found that the 31-year-old died from a combination of heroin and alcohol.

4. Concerns have been raised that this starlet’s appointment to The View will give her a platform for her controversial anti-vaccination views. For details, click here.

5. Kate Moss’ daughter likes to impersonate Anne Hathaway in the Devil Wears Prada.

Kate Moss has revealed her daughter Lila likes to impersonate Anne Hathaway in the Devil Wears Prada an interview in an Allure magazine.

“She’s watched The Devil Wears Prada ten times, and she’s got a desk in her room with a phone,” said Moss. “She puts a little outfit on and picks up the phone: ‘Hello, Miranda Priestly’s office.’ I say, ‘Lila, do you know who Miranda Priestly is in real life?’ But she just doesn’t care. She’s like, ‘Hello, Miranda Priestly’s office. Can you hold? Patrick Demarchelier on the line!’ I died when I heard her do it. So funny. She doesn’t have a clue who she is, but its word for word.”