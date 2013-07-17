entertainment

BREAKING: Julia Roberts' niece arrested for domestic violence.

1. Emma Roberts arrested for domestic violence.

TMZ are reporting that Julia Roberts’ niece Emma has been arrested for domestic violence in an incident in Canada.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody on July 7 after getting in an altercation with her boyfriend, Evan Peters who stars in American Horror Story.

According to Montreal law enforcement sources the fight had taken place inside Evan and Emma’s Montreal hotel room.

According to TMZ, “We’re told when cops arrived … they observed Evan with a bloody nose.  Emma was immediately arrested.  One law enforcement source tells us Evan also had a bite mark.”

Roberts was later released after 26-year-old Evan did not want to press charges.

2. Charlotte Dawson tried to get someone sacked for saying THIS about her – fair call?


 3. The controversial Westboro Bapist Church are planning to picket Glee star Cory Monteith’s funeral.

The group used their Twitter account on Sunday morning to announce the plans, and have asserted that the 31-year-old was “struck down by raging mad God,” and to “Praise God Almighty” that he is dead.

The church have strong views against homosexuality and seem to have made a ridiculous link between Monteith’s character on Glee as being a “gay enabler” for Chris Colfer’s role as a gay teenager, Kurt Hummel on the hit show. Which makes about as much sense as it sounds: NONE.

According to the Huffington Post, “Shirley Phelps-Roper, one of the more active spokespeople for the group, said that the church was ‘GLEE-ful over God’s righteous judgment.'”

Meanwhile Cory Monteith’s cousin, Richard Monteith, has asked that the contents of Monteith’s fast-tracked autopsy report not be judged in light of his struggle with addiction.

“Please don’t judge on what is gonna be coming out,” Richard Monteith told Global News on Monday. “Glass half full. All the good things that he’s done. There’s more things on that side to focus on.”

It has been found that the 31-year-old died from a combination of heroin and alcohol.

4. Concerns have been raised that this starlet's appointment to The View will give her a platform for her controversial anti-vaccination views.

 5. Kate Moss’ daughter likes to impersonate Anne Hathaway in the Devil Wears Prada. 

Kate Moss has revealed her daughter Lila likes to impersonate Anne Hathaway in the Devil Wears Prada an interview in an Allure magazine.

“She’s watched The Devil Wears Prada ten times, and she’s got a desk in her room with a phone,” said Moss. “She puts a little outfit on and picks up the phone: ‘Hello, Miranda Priestly’s office.’ I say, ‘Lila, do you know who Miranda Priestly is in real life?’ But she just doesn’t care. She’s like, ‘Hello, Miranda Priestly’s office. Can you hold? Patrick Demarchelier on the line!’ I died when I heard her do it. So funny. She doesn’t have a clue who she is, but its word for word.”

The 39-year-old model also denies using heroin and having an eating disorder.

“It was horrible, especially the anorexic thing,” Moss told the magazine. “The heroin, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s ridiculous. I know I don’t do heroin. Just because I wear a bit of black eyeliner that’s smudged …’ But the anorexic thing was a lot more upsetting, to be held responsible for somebody’s illness. I wasn’t anorexic.”

The Brit has previously came under fire again for saying to Women’s Wear Daily that “Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels,” a motto which is used by many in the pro-anorexia community.

She also used the opportunity to say she hates tracksuit pants and her husband, Jamie Hince, likes tan lines, “My husband likes lines on the bum – men like white bums, like a frame”.

Moss also revealed she almost got a boob-job early in her modelling career.

“I didn’t like my flat chest,” Moss told Allure. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to have a tit job.’ Can you imagine?”

6. Following Cory Monteith's autopsy results, Lea Michele's rep has released a new statement about her "profound loss".

 7. Fergie and Josh Duhamel are having a baby…

Josh Duhamel and his wife, singer Fergie, are expecting a baby in August or September and the 40-year-old has revealed the baby’s gender: IT’S A BOY.

On an episode of US show, Live with Kelly and Michael, host Kelly Ripa gave Duhamel the choice of a pink or a blue onesie. After asking the audience on which one he should choose, Duhamel grabbed the blue one.

8. Introducing: the grooming kit that's designed for the most important, ah, 'member' of the family…

 9. Want to date Ryan Gosling? Head to Iceland.

Ryan Gosling was in Iceland this month to meet with the editor of his new film, How to Catch a Monster and as the world found out, the island nation can boast to having more than two Ryan Gosling lookalikes among its small 319,000 population.

Here’s what went down: the country’s newspaper Morgunblaði, mistakenly reported that the car Ryan Gosling was travelling in had been rear-ended in accident in the country’s capital, Reyjkavik.

Unfortunately for the paper, the scoop from several eye-witnesses turn out to be a Gosling lookalike rather than the real deal. The man in the accident was identified as 27-year-old Júlíus Pétur Guðjohnsen, who happened to be wearing a suit because he was on the way to a funeral. Awkward.

But that’s not the end of it, a blogger on the northern coast of Iceland one-upped the Morgunblaði by reporting on a local who they thought was a better lookalike, 17-year-old Bjarni Mark Antonsson [picture top left]. The Morgunblaðið paper then reluctantly reported that it had “received reports from the north of a young man who seems even more like Gosling.”

You have to agree that two in 319,000 are pretty good odds.

 10. Split pants are a thing now.

It was Miley Cyrus who first stepped out in ‘Jackies’ a denim/trackpant hybrid by designer Ashish and now Rita Ora has taken a pair of denim/sequin split pants (by the same designer) to the stage at a Scottish music festival.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence and Leelee Sobieski have taken Christian Dior’s most confusing split-half-skirt-half-culotte style pants to the streets of Paris.
11. Adam Levine is engaged!

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has proposed to Victoria’s Secret Angel, Behati Prinsloo.

“Adam Levine and his girlfriend Behati Prinsloo are excited to announce they are engaged to be married,” Levine’s rep told People.

“The couple recently reunited and Adam proposed this weekend in Los Angeles.”

Levine began dating the 24-year-old model in June last year, shortly after he split from fellow model and longtime girlfriend Anne Vyalitsyna.

