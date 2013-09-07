Tony Abbott is Australia's 28th Prime Minister.

Welcome to our election party!

11.00 AM Sunday 8th – The Morning After.

Australia has woken up to a new Prime Minister elect, however the election results are still rolling in.

Senate Results are still being released across the nation, however so far the results are as follows, according to the ABC:

ACT: 1 Coalition, 1 ALP

NSW: 3 Coalition, 2 ALP, 1 Liberal Democratic Party

QLD: 3 Coalition, 2 ALP, 1 Palmer United Party

VIC: 2 Coalition, 2 ALP, 1 Greens Party, 1 Australian Motoring Enthusiast Party

TAS: 2 Coalition, 2 ALP, 1 Greens Party, 1 Palmer United Party

WA: 3 Coalition, 1 ALP, 1 Greens Party, 1 Australian Sports Party

SA: 2 Coalition, 1 ALP, 1 Nick Xenophon Group, 1 Australian Greens, 1 Family First

NT: 1 Country Liberal Party, 1 ALP

10:20PM Australia’s 28th Prime Minister, Tony Abbott has just given his victory speech.

Abbott described the honour of Prime Ministership as “The greatest honour and the heaviest responsibility that any member of parliament can have.” He said that under his new government “the carbon tax will be gone, the boats will be stopped, the budget will be on track.”

Abbott promised that his government would be defined by the principles of competency and trustworthiness.

Surprisingly, Abbott gave his speech without his family up on stage. Here is one of the harsher Tweets addressing that, from prominent feminist, Anne Summers:

Flags replace wife and daughters @TonyAbbottMHR?

— Anne Summers (@SummersAnne) September 7, 2013

10PM: Kevin Rudd has just conceded defeat.

In a speech given at The Gabba, Rudd said: “A short time ago I phoned Tony Abbott to concede defeat at the national elections.”