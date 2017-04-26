"Having sex on a beach is not romantic. I know because I tried it."

I’d like to say the moon was out and the breeze was soft but that would be a lie.

It was cloudy and also cloyingly warm. Humid. Sticky even.

I didn’t find myself having sex on a beach by choice. It was more by necessity.

Not ‘necessity’ in the sense that my sexual expedition would prevent some sort of natural disaster occurring. I didn’t save lives. I didn’t change the world with my penis.

Rather, a lady friend and I were getting hot and heavy in a playground and the beach was the only nearby place offering any form of privacy.

Let me explain…

It was late 2015. I was in Byron Bay, a low-key hippie town on Australia’s East Coast, for Schoolies – a seven-day celebration traditionally taken by Aussie school-leavers once they finish Year 12.

As you can imagine, it’s a week of quiet nights playing cards to the soft hum of an acoustic guitar around a campfire. In bed by 10pm, latest.

Lol.

In reality it’s a balancing act of administering enough sleep between shots of tequila to prevent the human body from physically shutting down.

The layout of Byron Bay is such that there’s a small park and playground adjacent to the main beach, which is creatively named Main Beach.

In the park was a Red Frogs tent housing a DJ, ping-pong table, hydration station, and waffle-irons. The short grass of the park functioned as a make-shift dance floor/mosh pit hybrid.

Each night around 10pm, hoards of blissfully tipsy 18-year-olds flocked from their respective rental houses. Some in big groups, 30-strong, walking as a pack from a pre-drinks house party. Others in groups as small as five or six, were coming from a slightly-more-intimate ‘house dinner’.

By 10:30pm, we were all dancing in the park.

Because Byron Bay is so small, and a big chunk of Sydney schools had organised to be there at the same time, we more or less knew everyone we saw. Anyone new we met or pashed or danced with, you could bet was only separated by a single degree.