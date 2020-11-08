HOROSCOPES: Power struggles and a deep heart-to-heart. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 8. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

A major move between Jupiter and Pluto brings home matters into focus. You’ll want to reach for the stars, but family obligations may pull you back to Earth. Don’t lose sight of your lofty ambition, but do keep your dream goal safely locked away. For now, a blood-relative or household stuff takes up your time. You’ll get your turn soon.

Mercury moves into your relationship zone on Wednesday, inspiring a heart-to-heart. What concerns are you keeping hidden? They may involve your partner, the relationship itself, or your fears. Regardless, it’s time to talk. Book a consultation with your therapist or schedule a coffee date with your bestie. The right advice will find you, either way.

This week, Venus heals a rift with a soul mate. The connection may be either platonic or romantic, but it’s a relationship that’s granted you growth. The good news is that once you’ve cleared the air, you’ll feel lighter and ready to move on. Wish each other well, not because they deserve forgiveness, but because that’s how a Queen behaves.

Mega planets, Jupiter and Pluto sandwich you in the middle of a power struggle. Consider carefully which side you choose to back because the consequences are long-lasting. This situation could be a fantastic game-changer for you if you step up. Just remember, the high road isn’t always the easiest option, but it’s always your best bet.





Upskill! If an opportunity to learn about your area of expertise pops up, grab it with both hands! Knowledge is power, especially for Lionesses that aren’t satisfied with the status quo. This isn’t about survival, it’s about shining your brightest. Still, you have to do the work, which is why you should equip yourself with as much information as you can muster.

Accepting a helping hand isn’t weak, nor does it mean you can’t manage by yourself. This week, the Sun’s embrace with Neptune cocoons you in love and support. Guidance comes along in an unusual form, but it’s well-intentioned, regardless. Just be grateful and go for it! You’re deserving of success, and that’s what matters.

Finally, Mars ends its retrograde in your partnership zone. Expect tension to ease, in all types of relationships, business and otherwise. You may have felt that no matter what you said or did, you just couldn’t win. But now, as the red planet corrects its course, platonic and romantic connections are set for smoother sailing. Saturday is pure magic.

It's a good week to buy machinery or anything techie. Considering an iPhone upgrade? Need a new appliance? You're given the cosmic thumbs up! If you’re heading out to the shops, it’s well worth hopping online to do a little research first. And don’t forget to ask for a discount. For best results, wait until Saturday. You might be surprised at your luck!

Never have you felt so strongly about standing up for what you believe in. Whether it’s a cause that’s close to your heart or a matter closer to home, you’ll feel compelled to speak out. Still, rather than blurting out the first thing that pops into your head, take a few moments to collect your thoughts. What you’re about to say is important.

This is a power-packed week for Goats, thanks to Jupiter and Pluto’s rare alignment. Stellar possibilities are available to you; all you have to do is reach out and grab them. Greater work opportunity, a leadership role and a relationship commitment are all on the table. Hone your focus on your #1 priority. That way, you won’t spread yourself too thin.

Part of you feels like hibernating, while the other part seeks the limelight. Which will it be, Aquarius? Well, both actually. The trick is in achieving success from behind the scenes. The effort you invest now pays off down the track. Then, it will be your time to shine, but only if you do the groundwork first. If you can see it in your mind’s eye, you can manifest it.

Money matters are clarified when Mars shifts gears on Saturday. It may take some time to hit your target, but at least you’ll have a mental road map out of your financial rut. You’re more of a ‘go with the flow’ type than a strict disciplinarian. But this week, you’ll need to tap into your will power to achieve your goals.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

