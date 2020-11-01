Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning November 1. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Money matters are in focus, thanks to Sunday’s full moon in your cash sector. Thinking of starting a side hustle? Expect a piece of information to drop in via an unexpected source. It’s definitely worth checking out, so follow any leads that pop up. Employed Rams may be offered extra hours at work. Save up now, for the Xmas splurge that’s ahead.

Sunday’s full moon is in your sign, and it’s a doozy! Lining up with electric Uranus, you can expect the unexpected. This is an exciting week for Bulls, so get ready for a surprise. An announcement rocks your world, but if you stay flexible, you’ll see that you can work things to your advantage. This week, nothing is what is seems at first glance.

Watch: Horoscopes and self care. Post continues below.





#mentalhealthmatters and this couldn’t be truer for Twins this week. The full moon on Sunday ask you to put yourself first. A little indulgence is good for the soul, and La Luna is giving you permission to do just that. Your world won’t collapse if you’re not holding everything and everyone together. Friends and family will be okay if you take care of yourself for a while.

Mercury’s change of direction brings a welcome shift to your family environment. An issue that’s been gnawing at your core is finally coming to a head. Knowing the full extent of it, helps you conquer the problem, once and for all. This may not involve you directly - it could be a relative that’s in need of your loving support and understanding.





On Wednesday, Mercury ditches its retrograde in your information sector. Studies take an unusual twist, or something that you’ve been looking into finally begins to take shape. Basically, you’re given the green light to take a bold step forward. Obstacles just seem to melt away and the path ahead is clearer. Take action without delay.

Your planetary ruler is back on track from Wednesday, giving you a little spring in your step. Delayed tasks get moving, just in the nick of time. Anticipation builds as life cranks up the pace. You can almost taste the excitement in the air! If you’re planning to relaunch a special project, now is a good time. However, make sure you’ve addressed all the small details.

Mercury’s skip forward in your sign spells progress with a capital P. What have you been holding back out of fear or lack of confidence? Chances are, this has to do with expressing your feelings over a sensitive topic. You’re striving for a goal which also involves letting go of what’s no longer serving your best interests. It’s time to be brave, Libra.

Wednesday’s full moon gives you foot-in-mouth disease. Be mindful of what you say, Scorpio. You could unknowingly offend someone close, or worse, reopen an old wound. It might be water off a duck’s back to you, but not so for the other person. You’d do almost anything to protect your loved ones, so gauge their reaction and be extra sensitive.

Mars' backwards spin through your love zone brings questions - don’t bury them. Instead, examine your feelings as you reassess whether you’re heading in the right direction. If the answer is yes, plan your next step. Relationships start to wither if they become stagnant. This week, your aim is to grow, either with your sweetheart, or on your own.

You’ve neglected your inner child Capricorn, and Wednesday’s full moon intends to remind you. You can be a serious sort - the type that is solid and dependable. While that’s admirable most of the time, it’s also important to play. This week, throw caution to the wind and get in touch with your wild side. No guilt required - it’s all about finding balance.

Mercury brings a second shot at something you missed out on the first time around. You might have to stick to your guns though. At the start of the week, a proposal or opportunity feels like it’s slipped through your fingers, but by weeks end, you’ll get another go. Whatever the outcome, the lesson you learn is the true pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

If your boss sends you on a work trip, make sure your travel details are in order. This week’s full moon has miscommunication written all over it, and you’ll want to avoid any disruptions or delays. Regardless of an inevitable hiccup here or there, it’s an exciting week that’s full of surprises. Prepare for some frivolous fun; and while you’re at it treat yourself to a new luxury.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.