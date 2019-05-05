HOROSCOPES: How this week's New Moon will affect your mood, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 5. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Venus introduces you to a soul mate, either in a romantic or a platonic sense. Although you may not recognise the significance of this person at first glance, in time you will come to realise how important this connection is and the massive impact that it’s due to have on your life and the lives of your loved ones. Embrace all new interactions that feel right.

By now, you are most likely feeling the winds of change. Or, perhaps you are already fully consumed by a different direction. It’s important that you go with the flow rather than resist. Don’t cling onto what’s familiar because it happens to be comfortable. Show yourself some tough love and cut the cords that are holding you back.

This week is all about reflecting on how far you’ve come rather than pushing towards further goals. Turning your thoughts back to where you were and comparing that to where you find yourself today will bring a renewed sense of confidence and appreciation. Once you have that, no one else’s approval is needed.

It’s time to do an inventory of your social circle. Decide who makes the grade based upon those special few that accept you for who you really are, warts and all. Anyone that expects you to be anything other than your beautiful, sensitive and sometimes-overly-clingy self, has got to go. There’s great freedom to be found in authenticity.

When the Moon travels through our 12th house, the Universe is telling us to take a breather. On Wednesday, that’s exactly what you’re advised to do. If possible, schedule a few hours to yourself. Follow your instincts on how you’d like to spend that time and honour your needs. You’ll be more productive by week’s end if you rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit mid-week.

Mercury, your planetary ruler, collaborates with brilliant Uranus on Thursday. Education is highlighted and those sitting exams can expect to do well. If there is a need to come up with a solution that requires thinking outside the box, you’ll be successful. Follow through with an epiphany or an idea that seems crazy or far-fetched at first.

Mercury’s move into your financial zone on Tuesday brings an opportunity to collaborate with someone that could help increase your wealth. Listen to what they have to say but only act on their advice if you’ve done your own research. Simply shifting funds into a savings scheme that offers a better interest rate may be all you need to give your money tree a growth spurt.

Amore is on your mind when the new Moon tantalises your relationship zone on Sunday. Loved up Scorpions experience a romantic weekend get-a-away or rendezvous. If an escape is out of the question, surprise your sweetheart with breakfast in bed. You might find dessert in-between the sheets instead of on the menu.

On Monday, mega planet Jupiter connects with take-no-prisoners planet Mars. What do you want out of your existing relationship? Those that are single, who do you want to attract? Now is a great time to manifest your desires, providing you have them clearly defined in your mind’s eye. Take the bull by the horns to turn your fantasies into reality.

Although Saturn is reversing through your sign, the planet of discipline and order receives a blessing from the Sun next Saturday. You could take on further responsibility in a leadership role, accept an award or be nominated for an accolade. The harder you have worked, the greater your achievement will be.

This week’s new Moon emphasises your home life. Family demands more of you when a request for support or guidance comes out of the blue. You have a unique ability to come up with solutions that no one else can foresee which fills you with pride and personal power. Even if you are insanely busy, find the time to help.

Smooth over sibling rivalry when the Sun dances with Neptune towards week’s end. Let bygones be bygones for the sake of your peace of mind. Releasing the need to be right (even if you are) will reward you with improved physical and mental health. This week, the same can be said for a falling out with a friend or another relative.

