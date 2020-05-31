HOROSCOPES: Romance and self-reflection. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 10. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Saturday’s full Moon eclipse asks for compassion. Begrudging someone else’s happiness because you feel left out or cast aside will only widen the gap between you both. Instead, see the situation from their perspective. In time, you’ll come to realise that their newfound advantage can be shared with you too. But for now, create good karma for yourself by being happy for them.

Venus’ backwards slide sorts out your priorities. Life could come to a grinding halt unless you start putting yourself first, Taurus. To move onwards and upwards, you need to get rid of what or who isn’t of value to you. Ditch it and fix your focus firmly on the road ahead. The situation should be resolved by Thursday, thanks to the Sun and Venus' kiss.

Although it’s #geminiseason, the Sun and Venus’ retrograde dulls your vibe. This is especially true for Twins born May 31 until June 4. Try not to let one setback dampen your spirit, and don’t throw in the towel altogether. Instead, look within. Perhaps something isn’t working out because it’s not right for you? Other Twins receive a valuable ah-ha moment during a moment of stillness, solitude or reflection.

Spend quality time with your pet this week. Playing with a beloved animal sounds simple enough, but the value it brings to your wellbeing is off the charts. Feeling lonely? Consider adopting a furry friend. As a water sign, you need connection and companionship. This week’s full moon lunar eclipse guides you to the right pet for you if you’re looking.

There’s an insane amount of sexual tension between Mars and Venus. Your friendship zone is activated, so someone from within your social circle likely has their bedroom eyes on you. If you’re taken, be crystal clear that you’re off the market. Unless you want to stir the green-eyed monster. But, it’s an entirely different story for singles, who are hot property this week!

Just when you thought you were on top of a household matter, Saturday’s eclipse throws a spanner in the works. You may have to redo a renovation, at least partly. Or, carry out a repair you assumed was done and dusted. Despite the disruption, there’s plenty of excitement in your home. If you don’t sweat the small stuff, there’s fabulous fun to be had under your own roof.

This week, the cosmos is activating your information zones. However, an eclipse can conceal facts, and with Venus in retrograde, you’d be wise to take any news with a grain of salt. Simply put, you can’t believe everything you hear. Let others talk all they want but hold off from forming a solid opinion. For now, collect and store all the details for a later assessment.

Mercury highlights foreign connections for Scorpios, with boss babes finding valuable support in aligning with an overseas brand. Consider partnering with an investor or collaborating on a mutually beneficial project. Others connect with a wonderful person from a different cultural background. If this person has dropped out of life, get back in touch before week’s end.

Saturday’s full moon is in your sign, Sagittarius, and it’s a whopper! La Luna is also eclipsed, so expect change. I’m not going to lie, this could rattle your cage. Yet, you can also make this work in your favour. Saggies sick and tired of dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum or in need of a new professional direction are the big winners this week.

Whether with your sweetheart or a new connection, romance is on the menu. You won’t have to go looking for love, it will find you. Organise a lovely quiet night and really open up. Even if you’re meeting someone new, they should be aware of your expectations from the get-go. Don’t settle for less than you deserve!

You’ll be reassessing friendships this week, thanks to the full moon eclipse. Things aren’t always as they seem, and someone you thought you could rely on may let you down. Go easy on them, though. They’re dealing with their own stuff and don’t want to burden you. Another person you expected very little from proves to be a great ally.

Saturday’s full moon eclipse offers a sea change of either a professional or personal nature. Out of work Fish find success in a completely different area or field of employment. Still, wait at least 2 weeks before signing contracts, if that’s realistic. Others consider a major relationship commitment. Again, it’s best to wait a bit, as an eclipse can bring unpredictable results.

Feature Image: Supplied.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.