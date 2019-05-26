HOROSCOPES: The emotional week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius, and has predicted all of our horoscopes for the week beginning May 26. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

When the Moon passes through the 12th house, as it is doing for Rams at the start of the week, it is wise to rest and reflect. This is not an ideal time to launch anything new or throw a party. Instead, wind down in ways that rejuvenate your body, mind and spirit. If meditation is your thing, you’ll access greater depths during this time. Just. Breathe.

Venus has been kicking up her heels in your sign. However, when the planet of love and luxury connects with serious Saturn, you’ll need to tone down what has recently been overly extravagant. This includes food, wine, social activity or even an emotional outburst. It’s okay. The indulgence was necessary, but now it’s time to find a better balance.

Twins born in June may not be feeling their sparkling best. Hang in there Gemini. Prepare your intentions for your brand new solar year (the 12 months beginning from your birthday). Mega asteroid Chiron gives your career a shove in the right direction, even if you are lacking confidence. All you have to do is go with the flow and say yes.

Fiery Mars attracts some form of bullying this week. Don’t stand for it Cancer. See this as an opportunity to exercise your assertiveness and step into your power. You may be the quiet type but if someone does you wrong, let them feel the bite of your pincers – just a little nip. They’ll retreat quick smart but don’t expect an apology.

Use your smarts Leo. Learning from a past professional mistake will help you get noticed. Admitting you were wrong is difficult for you but setting aside your pride is your best move. If you are strategic about how you play the game, you stand to win. Reach out to a female friend or associate. She’s your best ally at the moment.

Your clever negotiating skills are put to the test when Mercury faces off with Jupiter on Friday. Look for the loophole. If you can pinpoint a weakness, you can manoeuvre the argument to your advantage. Success is likely. Your reward will be personal recognition or a professional triumph. Don’t be tempted to throw in the towel at the last minute.

Beautifying your home with an update to your living area, bathroom or kitchen brings pleasing results as Venus kisses Saturn on Friday. Although, the improvement may end up costing more than you anticipated, the investment will increase your resale value. Those looking to move to a new house or purchase property find the perfect fit this week.

Success is achieved by taking a leap of faith. If you are a performing artist or have talent in music, drawing, writing or dance, it’s time to showcase your abilities. Accept a golden opportunity to do just that and give it all you’ve got. If centre stage is not your thing, you may be asked to support someone else’s dream or vision.

Expect a meeting of minds with a romantic or business partner when clever Mercury dances with lucky Jupiter, your ruling planet. You’ll be blown away by the level of understanding and depth of connection. If a problem is plaguing your relationship, consider changing things up. Look at the issue from a completely different angle than you normally would.

You may experience some frustration at the start of the week when your attempts come up against obstacles and excuses. What you want to achieve is not impossible. Stick to your guns and adopt the motto ‘where there is a will, there is a way’. By week’s end you will find the way, proving the naysayers wrong.

You excel at finding solutions to seemingly impossible problems. This week, you’ll have to get creative about solving a financial challenge. You may have to jump through hoops, ask for help or swallow a large piece of humble pie, but in the end, you’ll be glad you did. You’ll emerge with pride in yourself for doing what needs to be done and not resorting to the easy way out.

You’ll hit your stride this week when La Luna illuminates your sign. Emotions are heightened as you can feel the electricity in the air. Begin to form a vision of what you want your future to look like, whilst simultaneously being fully present in the moment. Take photos, journal or post on social media, so that you can capture this week’s precious memories.

A self confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.