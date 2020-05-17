HOROSCOPES: How this week's new moon will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 17. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Saturday’s new Moon introduces you to a person, topic or idea that rocks your world - in the very best of ways. If it’s a relationship coming into your life, it’s likely to be platonic rather than romantic. This is great news for Rams wanting lively discussions, playful interactions and a fresh perspective on life. Time to let your hair down and have some fun!

Get creative about how you earn your income. A side hustle might be just what you and your bank balance needs. By injecting more cash into your budget, you’ll be able to afford that treat you've been eying off. Throwing yourself into what lights you up has the added advantage of boosting your immune system and overall wellbeing.

Your time has come, Gemini! From Wednesday, the Sun illuminates your sign, blasting away lingering doubt or procrastination. Stuck projects get the green light, especially for Twins born between May 21st and May 28th. Although you're dying to push forward, don’t be impatient. Remember, it’s your season for an entire month, so you have plenty of time up your sleeve.

The planets are having a party in your subconscious zone! With so many thoughts swirling, now is not the time to take concrete steps towards making any significant changes or big decisions. It is, however, a fantastic time to gather information and assess your next move. Do your research on the first topic that comes to mind - that’s where you need to direct your focus.

Like a beast waking from hibernation, this week you're hungry, willing and eager. Get ready for action as things heat up in your zone of social connections. You’ll have a feel for what’s to come on Wednesday, and you’ll love every minute! Lions speaking out about a cause close to their hearts hit their mark with bullseye precision.

On Saturday, La Luna gives you a brilliant idea about your career. Feeling stuck or uninspired? Now’s your chance to break free. Start a fresh cycle or head in a completely new direction. If you're dying for a change but don’t know where to begin, look to online information or an old book. This week is perfect to launch or improve an internet business.

Feeling restless? While overseas travel is out of the question, you’re desperate to expand your horizons. Explore an intriguing culture over the internet. You’ll learn more than you thought possible. If your heart is set on travel, satiate itchy feet by planning out all the exciting details of your getaway. If you can dream it, you can do it (maybe not just yet).

Productivity is booming thanks to the Sun’s kiss with Jupiter on Monday. Whether you’re working from home or not, you’ll plough through tasks with ease. People are more helpful too, leaving you feeling supported. Strapped for cash? It’s not a bad time to ask for a loan. You’ll be handed what you want on a silver platter. Still, don’t take what you can’t return.

Who’s most important to you? Whether it’s a family member, lover or business partner, the Sun asks you to invest in this person. Just like a plant needs sunshine and water for it to flourish, so does a successful relationship. Know that your efforts are appreciated. Over time, you’ll strengthen trust and connection as you build an unbreakable bond.

Your job sector is getting a cosmic workout this week! Shake up your daily routine, Capricorn. Perhaps schedule exercise to an evening time slot, to conquer work tasks first. Or, start your morning with a sweat sesh to fire up and get motivated. You get the idea. The trick is to change up your day and make it work to your best advantage.

The Sun’s supportive angel to Jupiter lifts you out of the doldrums or a dark mood. By midweek, you’ll feel a boost of energy as your mojo returns with a vengeance! Connecting with another air sign (Gemini or Libra) can be of great benefit, either personally or professionally. They’ll understand and back you 100%.

Home is where the heart is for Fish, thanks to the Sun’s presence in your family sector. Reach out to a cherished relative, even if it’s been ages and you feel awkward about making the first move. This is the week to let bygones be bygones, especially if the falling out was due to something minor, like a misunderstanding or a clash of egos.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.