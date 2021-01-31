HOROSCOPES: How Mercury's retrograde will affect your week, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 31. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Mercury’s retrograde makes you restless. It’s time to expand your horizons and stretch your wings, Aries. As the pioneer of the zodiac, this isn’t usually a problem for you. Still, Mercury demands that you push beyond your comfort zone. This week, be open to meeting new friends, or a lover that wouldn’t ordinarily catch your interest.

The trickster planet messes with your career zone from Sunday. You can, however, make Mercury work to your advantage if you’re a step ahead. Prepare by being super clear in all your emails and conversations. It may feel silly spelling things out, but this way, you’ll prevent repeating instructions. The same goes for you! Not super clear? Ask for clarification.

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, goes rogue on Sunday. New projects, start-ups and travel get the thumbs down, so reschedule these things if possible. Nevertheless, sometimes life pushes ahead. If this happens to you, it means that a past lesson is up for review. Prove you’ve learnt the lesson and score karmic brownie points in the process.

Take another look at shared money, possessions or investments. Mercury’s retrograde encourages you to review a partnership involving finances or assets. A minor tweak may be all that’s required. But if you’re not happy with your end of the stick, this week is a good time to investigate alternative options. This time, let your head rule your heart.





Venus sweetens your relationship zone, inspiring a romantic date night or a beautiful new connection. But beware! Mercury’s retrograde intends to spoil the fun. Avoid a lover’s quarrel by not bringing up a small grievance. Chances are, you’ll be misunderstood anyway. Starting a new romance? Leave your insecurities at the bedroom door.

Scrutinise what you're doing consistently, Virgo. It’s the little things you do every day that count. Mercury’s retrograde points out your patterns, so pay attention! Remember that repetitive thoughts and actions have a powerful accumulative effect. That said, you can move mountains this week if you set your mind to it.

On Tuesday, Venus encourages a creative project, thought or inspiration. Don’t have an arty bone in your body? Yes, you do! Perhaps it's not obvious, but it’s there, waiting to be discovered. This week, painters, poets and artists are on fire! Run with whatever comes up for you - it might be a stroke of creative genius.





Have a heart-to-heart with a female relative. Usually, Mercury’s retrograde messes with communication. But not so this time. Mercury either wants to get to the bottom of an issue or bring you closer together. Schedule your chat at a time when you won’t be disturbed, somewhere quiet. And don't forget to listen as much as you speak.





Archers dreaming of writing a book are encouraged to put pen to paper. If you haven’t already, just start! Once you commit to the process, ideas will flow. Most importantly, trust yourself. It’s helpful to remember that your story doesn’t have to be perfectly written. Mercury just asks you to be authentic about your passion project.

Pay attention to information you overhear, especially if it involves money. Mercury whispers an idea in your ear that’s nothing short of genius. Or, puts you in contact with a potentially lucrative professional contact. Follow a lead that could increase your earnings. Venus brings a stroke of luck when it comes to your finances.

Mercury’s retrograde helps you deal with an issue from your past. Unresolved emotional trauma can be stored in your body, which isn't ideal for your physical health. Know that it’s safe for you to look back over your shoulder. In doing so, you’ll realise how far you’ve come and how much you’ve achieved. Then, give yourself a pat on the back.

Your spidey senses are on point, as Mercury reverses through your psychic sphere. If your gut feels are off about someone, pull back. Protect yourself by keeping things casual. No deep and meaningful conversations that expose all your secrets! Run a mile in the opposite direction if this person starts to pry into your love life or financial affairs.

