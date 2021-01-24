HOROSCOPES: Conquering fears and making amends. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning January 24. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Why so serious, Aries? Friday’s full Moon encourages you to reconnect with your inner child. Humour can light up our darkest hours. So, even if it feels odd, try to see the funny side of a challenging situation. Honestly, it will help pull you through. Not only that, but you’ll be a source of strength and inspiration for someone close.

Attend to odds and ends that need repairing around the house. Something that seems insignificant now may turn out to be a big inconvenience later on. Fixing broken stuff isn’t the most exciting job on the planet. But you’ll be surprised at how satisfying it can be. This also applies to a family relationship - if it’s broken, do your best to fix it.

Watch: Horoscopes and self care. Post continues below.





La Luna regurgitates someone from your past who believes you can help them. However, think carefully before attempting to rescue someone that isn’t prepared to help themselves. Initially, you're overcome with empathy, believing you can make a difference. When the truth is, you're merely enabling their self-destruction.

Money is on your mind, thanks to Friday’s full Moon. Ruminating over how to afford something important? Or, maybe you have a debt to pay off, and that’s concerning you. Don’t worry. La Luna helps to rebalance your budget, provided you dare to do what’s necessary. Face your financial situation and take swift action.





The full Moon makes its annual visit to your sign on Friday. As La Luna ripens, she rehashes a fear from your past, with good reason. It’s time to conquer this worry, once and for all! Realise you have power over your own beliefs and you’re halfway there. Like a guardian angel, the Sun’s kiss with Jupiter offers you protection in the form of a loving relationship. This person is your lucky charm.

Is someone pushing your buttons? Don’t give them power over your emotions. Their lousy behaviour speaks more of themselves than anything that's to do with you. Friday's full Moon stirs up insecurity but remember that others don’t necessarily see what you see. Especially when it comes to your perceived faults. Be kind to yourself.

The Sun lights up your love zone while linking with healing asteroid, Chiron. This cosmic union offers a chance to make amends with someone you care deeply about. Go on, admit it, Libra. Even though you’ve fallen out, you do still care. Reaching out proves cathartic for you in more ways than one. It’s time to be the bigger person.





Blast away a relationship stressor, especially those involving a third wheel. When Venus joins forces with the Pluto, the power planet, your relationship becomes unstoppable. You and your sweetheart are a force to be reckoned with! Singles connect with a highly influential and charismatic person, making it hard to keep control. Even for you, Scorpio!

A new associate proves super helpful this week. Expand your inner circle to make room for this lucky charm. When you surround yourself with positive, uplifting people, miracles can happen. That said, it’s time to do an inventory of your friendships. Who deserves to be amongst your nearest and dearest? Don’t hang onto anyone that dulls your vibe. Be ruthless!

Actions speak louder than words, and as the Sun and Jupiter embrace, this is the case when it comes to your self-worth. You can’t go around demanding love and respect if you accept being treated poorly. From now on, anyone that doesn’t treat you properly needs to go! As hard as it is, once enforced, you'll attract new and improved relationships.

Your lucky stars shine bright when the Sun and Jupiter embrace in your sign. This is an auspicious week for you, Aquarius! Because it's #aquariusseason too, all eyes are on you! This means that you have a ton of personal power and influence at your disposal. Figure out what you want, above all else. And then put everything on the line to chase your dream.

Neptune, your planetary ruler, argues with the Moon’s node this week. This cosmic clash stirs up the green-eyed monster within your inner circle. Do your best to steer clear of gossip before you land smack bang in the middle of a frenemy attack. You don’t have a bad bone in your body, Pisces. Don’t give others a chance to assume otherwise.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.