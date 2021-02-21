HOROSCOPES: A relationship rebellion and important advice. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning February 21. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Mars' alignment with transformative Pluto promises a miracle, but you’ll have to work for it. Prepare to push up your sleeves, Aries, the ball is about to get rolling. Don’t rush things, though. Instead, take your time to meet high standards, especially if you desire a lasting outcome. It’s not too late to win gold, provided you make a solid start by Thursday.

As your planetary ruler, Venus affects you more than most. On Friday, the beauty planet changes her zodiacal position, which feels like throwing on a gorgeous new outfit. But there’s a catch; just because something (or someone) is brand-spanking-new, doesn’t mean it’s an upgrade from the old version. Sometimes, it’s best to work on improving what’s already been tried and tested.

Twins receive valuable support in one of two ways. Either you get a helping hand in the form of a tangible asset, such as a monetary loan or a gift - an act of service could also be kindly offered to you. Or, Jupiter, your guardian angel, whispers invaluable advice in your ear. Listen up! A pearl of wisdom is being shared with you, that’s in your ultimate best interests.

Saturday’s full moon enlightens you to a piece of information that’s to your advantage. Pay attention to the details of what may seem like a random conversation, at the time. Stay on your toes and keep your eyes and ears open. For now, keep what you learn up your sleeve. The time will come when this knowledge becomes priceless.





As Mercury regains speed so too does your relationship zone. If your partner is driving you nuts, you’ll be thrilled to know that frustrations ease by week’s end. Still, there may be a few issues to iron out, so make this your top priority in the first half of the week. The same goes for professional partnerships too. If someone hasn’t gotten back to you, don’t take it personally.

Saturday’s full moon highlights your most meaningful relationship; the one you have with yourself. A partner reflects your self-worth, so what does that say about you? This week, you’re gently reminded that blaming others serves you no purpose. Instead, appraise your own actions with brutal honesty. Fix what you don’t like, and then, forgive yourself, Virgo.

This week’s full moon encourages a purge. Declutter and reorganise cupboards, draws and your closet. If you don’t love it, need it or use it, chuck it! This not only has practical, time-saving benefits, but you’ll also feel more clear-headed. Remember that your living space carries vibrational energy that can create mental, physical and emotional stagnation when clogged.





This week, Mercury encourages a family heart-to-heart. Go on, Scorpio, be the bigger person. If the conversation goes awry, at least you’ll walk away knowing you did the best you could. You can’t change your relative’s point of view, but you can get things off your chest. And who knows, Mercury’s good mood may bury the hatchet once and for all.

Sometimes, your best course of action is to do nothing at all. This week is one of those times, thanks to Jupiter’s kiss with the Moon's Node. You’re always brimming with big plans, so this could feel weird and wrong. Yet taking time to reassess your next move is necessary to achieve your best outcome. Above all, avoid rushing a crucial decision.





Believe that you can move a mountain, and you will! This week, Mars’ nod to Pluto endows you with superhuman willpower. What is it that you most desire? Take one step each day towards your goal and watch the magic unfold. Write down your commitments to help keep you accountable. Discipline is the key.

The week starts off with a bang as Mercury kicks off in your sign, Aquarius. No longer in retrograde, the communication planet ensures smoother sailing in all your relationships and professional negotiations. A tough discussion produces a more-than-satisfactory compromise. And, a favour from a friend is likely to be granted.

Don’t be surprised if you have a relationship rebellion on your hands! Just because things have always worked one way, doesn’t stop you from shaking up the status quo. Look at your connection with fresh eyes. Have you fallen into a rut? Saturday’s full moon discovers new and improved ways of moving forward. Single? Be kind to yourself this week darling; avoid self-criticism.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Supplied.