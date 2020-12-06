HOROSCOPES: A karmic relationship reckoning and a glow up. The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning December 6. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Men are from Mars Women are from Venus rings true regardless of your sexual preference. Because the saying implies that you and your sweetheart are essentially different. You are the yin to your lover's yang or vice versa. Still, this week, you feel like oil and water - you just don't mix well. Try to appreciate each other's differences.

Gorgeous Venus steps up the romance, on Tuesday. As the love planet aligns with the Moon's node - boom! - you're hit with an epiphany. Singles thrilled on a date night walk away a little wiser. Whether this person is right for you or not, isn't what's important. The point is, they've come into your life to teach you something about yourself.

As the Sun embraces the Moon's Node, a karmic relationship reckoning is due. Romantic and platonic connections are highlighted, and it's how you've treated others, that's up for review. If you've been a good Gemini, you've got nothing to worry about. Understandably, you have zero control over other people’s behaviour - it’s your intentions that matter.

Some days, you fantasise about riding off into the sunset on a white horse (there's a hot guy in this picture too). And then, you wake to a vastly different reality - overdue bills, work pressure and relationship stress. Yet, this week, your mission is to see the beauty in everyday life. Everything you need is right before your eyes.





A creative project blossoms this week, thanks to Neptune’s genius. Lions toying with a fantastic concept, figure out how to actualise their idea. Make it happen, Leo! A solution drops in by week's end, so be patient. You won't need to go looking for clues, but do stay open to suggestions. In the middle of a project? Progress skyrockets this week.

Do watch out for charlatans and trickers, Virgo. Someone that seems perfectly charming doesn't have your best interests at heart. Usually, you spot a fraud a mile away, but this may be the exception to the rule. For now, strengthen your guard and trust your gut feels. If in doubt, confide in your bestie. Her objective insights are helpful.

Your planetary ruler, Venus, keeps you on your toes, especially where love and money are concerned. Relationships seem like hard work, but invest the effort, and you'll score brownie points, as well as a stronger connection. Clean up your financial act by sorting through paperwork and paying overdue bills. Boring, but necessary.

Venus whispers in your ear, making you want something you can't have. Maybe it's the hottie at work that you've got your eye on. Or, perhaps it's a designer handbag, Tiffany's sparkler or Jimmy Choos that you’re salivating over. Either way, you’ll be thinking up all sorts of ways to get your hands on your heart’s desire. Ah well, a girl’s gotta dream!

This week sees you falling short of expectations. Yet, it's only yourself that you're letting down. Ditch the self-criticism. Sometimes, it’s helpful to look over your shoulder, to see just how far you’ve come. Instead of focusing on lofty future goals, take a moment to reflect on this year’s achievements. And then, give yourself a big pat on the back!

Your ambitions are on fire! A promotion, accolade or gorgeous possession is in your sights, and you're willing to move heaven and earth to get it. Thursday's stars give you the boost you need, but the Sun and Neptune try to talk you out of your goal. Pay no attention. Keep your eye on the prize, Capricorn!

Venus' kiss with Neptune has you feeling all the feels. It’s a beautiful thing when you connect with someone on a deep level, isn’t it? Sink into those emotions and enjoy the happy hormones that follow. Not only are they good for the soul, but they also do wonders for your physical wellbeing. This week, focus on being fully present and in the moment.

Fish get a glow-up when their planetary ruler, Neptune, embraces Venus. Considering a beauty tweak? Schedule your appointment for Monday, and you won't be disappointed. Just allow plenty of travel time, as tardy Neptune causes you to miss out if you're late. Afterwards, meet up with your besties to show off your new look.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

