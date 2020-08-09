HOROSCOPES: Communication issues and shifting priorities. The week ahead, according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning August 9. For more from Natasha follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Life has slowed down to a snail’s pace because Mars is prepping for his heavenly reversal in your sign. As Mars is your planetary ruler, you’re more sensitive to the red planet’s celestial activity. That said, Mars hasn’t hit the pause button just yet, so focus on getting the essentials ticked off your list. This week, attend to your top priorities, and let the rest go.

Home renovations are on the agenda, thanks to Mercury’s wink to mega asteroid Chiron. You’ve been given the celestial nod of approval to create your ideal sanctuary. Make it just that and forget about impressing visitors. This is all about you and your family feeling comfortable within your own four walls. Got the urge to paint a feature wall pink? Do it!

This week, the planets create communication confusion, leaving you utterly frustrated. Still, sticking your head in the sand, won’t make it all go away. The best way forward, is to forge ahead. Claim your inner warrior woman! Don’t go down without a fight where negotiations or a contract revision are concerned. Point out what you bring to the table and remember your worth.

Your thoughts are consumed by that dirty little word - money! However, if you’ve taken on more financial responsibility lately, that’s exactly where your focus should be. Even if nothing’s changed, the planets suggest that you set aside some cash for a rainy day. Crabs are usually shrewd when it comes to money, so this should be a cinch for you.

A ton of planetary angles to your sign brings a health matter to the fore. It’s a good idea to check out little niggles now, before they escalate. In doing so, you’ll have the peace of mind you’ll need to boost vitality. Cutting out indulgent excesses or moving your body more brings its rewards. It’s really up to you, Leo. How much are you willing to invest in your health?

You’re usually an over thinker, but this week, your brain is as active as an erupting volcano. Telling you to relax, or that it’s ‘all in your head’ only makes things worse. No, you’re not crazy. You simply have a superior level of intelligence that can contemplate what others can only dream of. Trying to explain yourself to a simpleton frenemy is futile.

This week, you’re reassessing your hopes and wishes for the future. Where do you see yourself in two, five or ten years from now? Sure, it’s a big question. But the sooner you take the first step towards your ultimate goal, the faster you’ll arrive at your ideal destination. Aim to do one small thing every day that gets you to where you want to go.

Mars and Pluto demand that you make a crucial change to your schedule - one that supports and elevates you. Reassess what you’re doing on a daily basis. It may seem small and insignificant at first, but the accumulative effects are huge. Once you’ve rejigged this habit, life will flow more smoothly.

Mars and Pluto highlighting your values gets you thinking about your worth, particularly in terms of relationships. Most likely, this concerns a love interest or romantic partner. But, your connections with friends and family are also up for review. While it’s important to remember that no one’s perfect, don’t put up with being treated poorly either.

It’s sad but true that sometimes, you need to be cruel to be kind. If you’ve had to be the bad guy, take comfort in knowing that others do understand your position. Whether you’ve laid off employees or broken a heart, you’ve done what you must. Giving false hope now, would only delay healing. Parents may have to dish out some tough love this week too.

Caught at a crossroad? You may be aware of all your options and still be unsure about which direction to take. Yet, help is at hand. Look no further than your sweetheart. Even if your confusion has to do with work, your romantic partner can offer a practical solution. Their opinion is more objective than yours, so open your mind to their valuable suggestions.

Your thoughts create your reality, Pisces. This week, it’s crucial that you maintain a high vibe. Fish going through hardship are reminded that ‘this too shall pass’. Set your sights on the rainbow in front of your eyes, rather than on negative possibilities that will likely not come to pass. Gratitude has been scientifically proven to blast away the blues. You’ve got this!

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

