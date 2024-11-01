'This 20-minute cleansing hack completely transformed my skin.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's You Beauty Tried & Tested co-host Em Vernem trials a weekly cleansing hack.

I have an announcement…

I've transformed my skin. I know— huge news.

I've had a somewhat taut relationship with my skin. I was on the contraceptive pill for the majority of my teens and early 20s and boy did I take advantage of that clear skin guarantee.

When I stopped taking the pill, I had to relearn what to do with my face. I had to figure out what products worked, I had to give my skin more attention, and I had to actually care.

Watch: Horoscopes & Self-care. The post continues below.

I began investing in my skin health by getting regular facials. And no, before you ask, I don't mean those pleasant spa-like facials, I mean treatments and acids and extractions and lights so bright I nearly had a panic attack the first time. These are the types of facials that give you visible results.

After a year, these facials have become a huge part of my lifestyle. After my last session, my facialist Lauren told me about a cleansing hack that made me question everything I have been doing so far.

What is the cleansing hack?

Lauren asked me if I use an oil or balm cleanser when I wash my face at night. I said I love using an oil cleanser on dry skin because I'm a freak who enjoys seeing the little blackheads and sebaceous filaments come out onto my hand. Please refer to the image below (unless you're grossed out).

This is so pleasing to me, I don't care what anyone else says.

She then said she wanted me to take my oil cleansing to a whole other level. Lauren suggested that once a week, I sit in front of my TV and watch a 20-30 minute episode of my favourite show. While watching, she told me to spend that entire time massaging an oil or balm cleanser into my face.

That's right, she wanted me to cleanse for 20 minutes once a week...

How did you go?

At first, I was a bit sceptical. I mean, cleansing for a full 20 minutes? But Lauren's idea of sitting in front of the TV while I did this made me feel like I wouldn't be counting down the seconds.

Listen to me speak about oil cleansing on Mamamia's You Beauty podcast. The post continues below.

The cleansing felt so good. It's like you're giving yourself a mini face massage. You have to keep reapplying your cleanser because if it dries up, you'll end up pulling on your skin. My go-to is the MA:NYO Pure Cleansing Oil Korean Facial Oil Cleanser which you can get on Amazon for $36.45.

I've also been reaching for the Trinny London 'Be Your Best' Enzyme Balm Cleanser and the Tatcha Indigo Cleansing Balm however, I usually save these for my daily two-minute cleanse as I don't want to use too much of the product in one sitting.

Sorry for the TMI but I have to tell you that the amount of stuff that came out of my face during this 20-minute session should be studied. I also lost track of time because it felt so good.

The verdict.

I've now done three sessions of the weekly cleanse over three weeks and I can honestly say it's completely changed the game. My skin is so soft and smooth and brighter. I've been recommending this hack to everyone who's complimented my skin (and I don't want to brag but it's been a lot of people).

It doesn't interrupt the rest of your skincare routine, it's just like a nice little bonus.

Taking 20 minutes out of your week to do this isn't a lot and the results are very much worth it.

What do you think of this cleansing hack? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

If you want more beauty from Emily Vernem, you can follow her on Instagram @emilyvernem or listen to her every Wednesday on the You Beauty podcast.

Feature image: Supplied.