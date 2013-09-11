Wednesday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. A woman in New Zealand who was raped after police confiscated her car keys, has spoken about the harrowing event during the opening hours of her alleged rapist’s trial. A mother of two, the woman had dropped her children off at a relative’s house and went to a pub, where she was playing pokies until 4am.

When she was leaving the premises a stranger handed her a bottle of bourbon. Two police officers then stopped her, and took her licence because her resticted licence had specific driving hours. She said, “They assumed I was drunk… I was angry because they didn’t breath test me.” The woman then accepted a lift from a man who said he could hot-wire her car from his house.

2. Syria has admitted to having a stockpile of chemical weapons, as the world continues to weigh up its options in taking action against the country. The Russians are speaking with Syria and negotiating for them to sign a UN Treaty that would prevent them from possessing or using chemical weapons. The United States and its allies remain cautious and are insisting that the UN reserves the right to use force against Syria if required.

3. Bill Shorten, the former Minister for Education in Labor’s Government and a key figure behind the late night removal of Kevin Rudd in 2010, is expected to announce he is standing for Labor’s leadership later today. Shorten is the Member for Maribrynong in Victoria but is known best within the community as one of Labor’s ‘faceless men’. There is speculation that Member for Grayndler in NSW and former Deputy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also stand for the leadership.

4. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has accepted an honourary professorship at her alma mater, the University of Adelaide. She will teach in the Politics and History Department. Tickets to a series of public conversations with feminist Anne Summers and the former Prime Minister reportedly sold out yesterday within hours of their release.

5. More than 63 fires swept through the Blue Mountains and Sydney’s west yesterday. One home has been destroyed and seven firefighters were injured in the blaze. Thousands of residents have been evacuated, with many taking shelter in nearby Penrith, which was unaffected. Thankfully, no lives were lost.