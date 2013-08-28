Wednesday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Autopsy results for Chris Lane, the 22-year-old Australian baseball player who was killed in the US last week, have been released. The autopsy results say that Lane was killed by a “penetrating gunshot wound to the back” which resulted in the collapse of both of his lungs, plus two fractured ribs and a ripped aorta and pulmonary artery. Two teenagers have been charged with his murder and one has been charged as an accessory.

2. Last night, AFL team the Essendon Bombers were banned from playing finals and also fined $2 million over their controversial supplements program.

Their coach, James Hird, has also been suspended for 12 months. If you’re confused about this whole Essendon saga – never fear. We have a cheatsheet (hehe, no pun intended) that you can read here if you’re feeling a bit confused by the whole business.

3. The Greens have announced new policy yesterday that will see them pressure the next federal government to provide a $2.3 million funding boost to support greater child care affordability and availability for 800,000 families. This would mean an average subsidy of $1404 per year, per family.

Greens childcare spokeswoman Sarah Hanson-Young said, “The crisis in childcare means fees are skyrocketing and availability is dropping, especially in high-need areas. If Australian children are going to be cared for in centres with sufficient numbers of qualified staff, the government must commit to increasing support to the sector. Without increased funding to childcare, families won’t be able to have the high-quality, affordable, flexible care that they need.”

4. A six-year-old boy in China has been blinded for life after his eyes were gouged out in a horrific attack. The boy went missing when playing outside and was found three to four hours later, covered in blood. The child’s eyes were located nearby; it is believed that an organ trafficker was behind the attack.