Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Former Home and Away star Marty Lynes new sexual assault allegations.

Actor Marty Lynes is facing fresh sexual assault allegations.

In Wyong Local Court yesterday prosecutors said they intended to lay new charges against Mr Lynes when he next appears in September.

Mr Lynes is already facing nine charges including four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three counts of common assault and one count each of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault over an alleged, prolonged attack against a woman at the actor’s then Bateau Bay home in February.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Lynes is yet to formally enter any pleas.

The new charges come after DNA evidence collected by police has been processed.

2. Rio Olympics: Gold in sailing but Opals face a quarter final loss.

Australian sailor Tom Burton has won our seventh gold medal – and the first in three days – in the Laser class. Burton’s win was Australia’s first sailing gold in the Rio Games.

Australians Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin also took silver in the Nacra 17s.

Meanwhile the Opals Olympic dreams have come to an end after being defeated by Serbia 73-71.

It’s the first time since since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics Australia’s Opals failed to win a medal.

And Usain Bolt has cruised through to the final of the 200m while Michelle Jenneke, the hurdler known for her warm up routine, has come sixth in her heat with a time of 13:26.

Medal Tally:

USA: 28 Gold 27 Silver 27 Bronze

Great Britain: 17 Gold 17 Silver 10 Bronze

China: 15 Gold 15 Silver 18 Bronze

Russia: 12 Gold 12 Silver 14 Bronze

Germany: 10 Gold 7 Silver 6 Bronze

3. Call for gender-neutral toilets in primary schools.

There has been a call to provide gender neutral toilets to primary schools.

The toilets – already in some universities cater for gender diversity amongst the student population.

Flinders University academics, who were revealed yesterday by The Australian to be introducing Year 1 students in one school to books with stories such as mothers transitioning to fathers have called for the South Australian government to be the first to bring in the toilet facilities.

Clare Bartholomaeus, Damien Riggs and Yarrow Andrew have also called for resources about gender diversity, such as picture books, to be made available to preschool, primary and secondary students reports The Australian.

They recommend South Australia’s Education Department redesign toilets on all education sites to support gender diversity.

4. Driver who killed teenage girlfriend told her ‘I’ll put you in a grave’ on the night he killed her.

A 28-year-old on the drug ice who killed his 16-year-old teenager girlfriend has been jailed – but will serve less than five years over her death.

Sasho Ristovski, 28, was driving his father's high-powered car high on ice when he lost control of it and crashed into a tree in Laverton North in July 2014 killing Maddison Tilyard.

He had been dating the teenager for just three weeks at the time and reached speeds of 210km/h despite pleas from friends of Ms Tilyard's to slow down.

After he dropped off the friends he went through a roundabout, veered off course at 88km/h in an 80km/h zone, became airborne for five metres and hit a tree killing the 16-year-old.

The court heard that on the night of her death Ristovski told her “I'll put you in a grave by the end of the night”, before telling her friends “I'll have you all in a grave”.

Ristovski had a blood alcohol level of 0.064 and methamphetamines in his system.

Two weeks after the crash, Ristovksi tattooed his face with graphic symbols as a sign of remorse.

In sentencing him the judge said he was “fully aware of the risks” he was exposing his passengers to.

Judge Frank Gucciardo set a non-parole period of four years and nine months.

5. Nick Xenophon calls for re-introduction of the national milk scheme.

We’ve all heard the stories of warm milk at lunchtime – some of us may have even had it but South Australian senator Nick Xenophon is calling for it to be program reinstated to help farmers.

His call for a new national milk scheme comes as the federal government continues negotiations with Murray-Goulburn, which was forced to slash the price it pays farmers for supplies of milk.

Senator Xenophon said reintroducing milk to schools would increase demand.

“It’s something that will bring a double benefit of nutrition to primary school children and help the dairy industry,” he said.

Free milk was phased out in schools in the early 1970’s.

6. Shortage of Meningococcal B vaccine.

A global shortage of the Meningococcal B has meant that pharmacists are turning patients away telling parents to wait until the end of the year to immunise their children.

A spokeswoman for the manufacturers of the Bexsero vaccine told News Limited demand and increased awareness of the vaccine had forced a world-wide shortage.

“(It) means that supply of the vaccine to Australia will be intermittently interrupted until the end of the year (but) we are working to resolve the situation as soon as possible,” she said.

Meningococcal symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, a stiff neck, sore muscles and a rash of red and purple spots which can be fatal.

The vaccine is not listed on the National Immunisation Program schedule costing $120 per injection.

7. Boy, 4 , fights for life after being kicked by horse.

A four-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being kicked in the head by a horse in Victoria's north-west.

The little boy was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital from Ballan about 12.30pm yesterday.

It is reported that the accident took place on a property at Millbrook, near Gordon,

