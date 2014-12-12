How to manage stress on your wedding day

Stress and weddings often go hand in hand, and for the bride-to-be it’s easy to let the pressure of the big day mount on top of you, leaving you overwhelmed and out of your mind.

In a recent social experiment held in the U.K., Linda Geddes and her groom Nic Fleming subjected themselves (and 12 lucky wedding guests) to blood tests throughout their wedding day. The idea was that they wanted to measure hormone levels throughout the wedding and better understand how stress plays a part in the lead up and on the day itself.

The results were pretty astounding.

Linda, Nic and their guests had blood taken before, during and after their wedding which measured testosterone and the ‘stress hormones’ ACTH and cortisol.

In the day immediately prior to the ceremony, bride Linda’s ACTH reading was 65% higher than normal and her cortosil measured 80% above the usual limit.

So yeah, it’s no wonder you’re feeling stressed!

However, the good news is there are ways you can manage your stress, and make the lead up to your wedding an enjoyable, and magical time.

Preparation

Preparation is the key to keeping stress at bay. Of course, it’s easier said than done.

Try not to leave things to the last minute, keep a diary of things you need to do and even ask yourself things like “Do I see this being a source of stress?” and “How do I plan to manage it?”

Having a plan of attack for when stress gets on top of you (think: ask mum to call caterers, get Lisa to collect bridesmaid’s dresses, ask for correspondence via email to attend to later) will help you navigate your way through.

Stay connected

With all the things you need to do, it can be really easy to let all that time spent running around cancel out the moments you’d usually be bonding with your partner.

Schedule regular date nights, and make time to talk to your partner about what you might be feeling in the lead up to the wedding. It’s normal to be anxious and nervous about your big day but sharing your thoughts with your fiancee will allow you guys to support each other.

Delegate

If you've got bridesmaids, use them!

Mum's offered to pick up your veil from the shop? Let her!

Learning how to delegate properly will be of huge benefit to you, especially down the pointy end of wedding prep.

Of course, manage the tricky things, but allow people to help you with smaller things which don't need your focus leaving you free to attend to larger, more pressing matters.

Meditate

Taking time to look after yourself is not just important, it's crucial. Your wedding is supposed to be an amazing journey, not a tortuous ordeal.

Schedule a weekly yoga class or meditation session to calm your mind and allow yourself to focus on what really matters. Having the time devoted to your own wellness will allow you to centre your energy and filter out the niggling stressors.

Use the relaxation techniques you learn during the class when you feel stress mounting at home, or at work.

Use scents

Essential oils such as lavender are known for their calming properties, so consider filling your home or office with some relaxing candles or reed diffusers.

Camomile tea is also said to help calm the nerves and relax the mind, so keep some on hand to sip on throughout the day.

If you're having trouble falling asleep at night, add a couple of drops of lavender essential oil to your pillow. It will relax you and hopefully aid a restful nights sleep.

Exercise

In the lead up to the wedding you probably see your workout as the means to your ultimate bridal body. But try and combine your fitness regimen with stress relief.

Going for a run can help clear your head and allow you to think, and working out with a buddy gives you an outlet to vent. If your frustration is overbearing, enrol yourself in a boxing class at the gym.

Exercise releases endorphins into the blood stream, which are responsible for making your happy and less stressed. Winning on all fronts.

Write it down

Keep a journal next to your bed to jot down any thoughts or concerns you may have floating around your head.

Writing things down allows us to clear our mind, and keeping a journal next to your pillow will enable you to note down anything that pops into your head in the early hours of the morning leaving your mind clear to return to dreamland.

Pamper yourself

Schedule regular sessions at the spa in the lead up to your wedding to not only get your skin in shape, but also to provide you with some down time to relax.

If the budget doesn't stretch to weekly facials (mine didn't!) just create your own at home.

Buy a nice hydrating mask, shut the door, turn off your phone and bliss out for an hour or so.

What are your tips for managing wedding stress?