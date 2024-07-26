'My maid of honour was acting distant. Then I saw a post in a wedding shaming Facebook group.'

Ahh, my favourite type of chaotic dynamic — a bride and her maid of honour.

The friendship dynamic between these two is usually the best kind. Two beautiful friends. One of them is celebrating the most magical day of her life. The other is the fairy godmother, making her wishes come true.

However, those of us who have experienced the emotions, effort and work that goes into making a wedding happen know that feelings can move fast and loose and... explode in what you thought was a private setting.

That is exactly what happened to this bride who found out what her maid of honour really thought of her just days out from her wedding.

Posting to Reddit in the sub-forum 'Am I overreacting?', a user aptly named permanentlytiredAF asked the group "Am I overreacting for kicking my maid of honour out of my wedding that’s a few days away."

She wrote:

"I’m getting married this weekend and my best friend is my MOH [maid of honour]...

"Last night, I came across a post in a wedding-shaming Facebook group that was made by my best friend and MOH, basically trashing me as a person and my entire wedding.

"It’s a private group so I don’t think she ever expected me to be a member and was hoping for some anonymous venting, but what I saw is devastating and hurtful, and now I’m questioning everything."

Ouch. But wait, there's more.

Watch: Wedding horror stories. Post continues below.

"She called me cheap (amongst other names) and is accusing me of taking advantage of my bridal party, asking for selfish favours, working them to the bone, etc. in an attempt to save money.

"She also insulted my fiancé and belittled his career. The tone of the post is that of absolute loathing. It’s filled with resentment and I’m questioning if she even likes me..."

To clarify, the bride-to-be explained all the things that she had asked her bridal party to do.

She said that two of her bridesmaids had volunteered to help her place centrepieces on tables on the morning of the wedding before they got their hair and makeup done.

She also said that one of her bridesmaids is a baker and offered to make some cupcakes for the rehearsal dinner.

Her maid of honour didn't volunteer to do any of those things which the bride-to-be clarified she was fine with as she had noticed that her bestie was being a bit distant.

She also said that she was covering the cost of all of her bridal party's hair, makeup and dresses as well as a private hotel room for each of them on the wedding day.

"I can’t have my MOH be someone who says these things about me. I can no longer trust her to give a speech (what will she even say?)", she wrote.

The bride-to-be finished her post by saying that she's thinking about confronting her friend by sending screenshots of the Facebook post and telling her to not attend her wedding. However, she's conflicted because they've been friends for over 10 years.

The comments on the post were mostly on the bride's side, assuring her that no, she's definitely not overreacting.

The top comment on the post said: "Honestly, screenshot the post and text it to her. I would simply say 'I’m sorry you feel this way about me, my fiancé, and my wedding. I truly do love you as my best friend, but I can see you don’t feel the same way about me. I wish you well in love and life…'

"It’s so close to the wedding that you don’t want anything to overshadow it. She can’t come. You’re going to be sad without her, but it’ll be way worse if she is there. And who would want her in the photos?! Saying a speech?! Nope, she’s not your friend — Now she’s simply someone you used to know."

Our bride has yet to post an update on how she handled the situation, which is fair... I mean... she's probably in the middle of saying "I do". As someone who's never been a bride or a MOH, I don't have much advice for this particular situation, but I have learnt a lesson — Check if any of your friends are in the same private Facebook groups as you before you decide to go into terminator mode.

Have you had a friendship-ending experience like this? Tell us in the comments!

Feature image: Canva.